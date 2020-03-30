Teen of the Week: Big Spring senior aspires to become child psychologist

Helping kids learn how to swim made the biggest splash for Carly White.

The Big Spring High School senior went into the internship knowing she wanted to pursue a career in clinical psychology.

Last fall, White was an instructor in a program where groups of students in grades one to three spent a week at a time at the high school pool receiving lessons in safety and basic swimming skills.

“There was a memorable child in every group,” White said. “There were a few kids that were really scared about being in the water.” Part of her job was to help ease their anxiety. In the process, White learned something about herself.

“I have to be a person who helps kids,” she said. “That’s the group of people I really want to work with. The energy they have for everything was really cool to see. They always want to do more and learn more. I enjoyed being in the water with the kids. It was a nice part of my day.”

That experience provided a focus for White. She wants to specialize in clinical child psychology. The first step in the journey is to go to college and earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in Spanish. Her first choice of a school is James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.