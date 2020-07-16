Teacher's union shares concerns about reopening state universities in fall

About three-quarters of surveyed union faculty members at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities do not believe they can safely teach face-to-face in the fall semester, according to a survey conducted last week by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF).
The association reported Wednesday that nearly 3,200 respondents shared their views and concerns regarding fall reopening plans. The survey had been sent to 4,800 faculty members, with 66% responding with their views.
“I was not surprised by the number of responses that we received, but the results are sobering,” APSCUF President Jamie Martin said in a news release.
According to the survey, about 40% of those who responded reported having a medical condition that would put them at an increased risk of complications or severe illnesses associated with COVID-19, and more than half of respondents also live with or care for someone who is considered at-risk.
More than 60% said they were "very concerned" about contracting COVID-19 or potentially exposing their families, with 70% saying they would not feel safe teaching or interacting with students face-to-face in the fall.
Part of that reason is because more than 90% of the faculty said they believe students will not appropriately social distance in their residence halls or social settings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The survey said 12% of faculty wanted to return to in-person teaching, and that nearly 90% were experiencing more stress/anxiety about having to return to campus compared to last year.
“We know there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for the fall semester, but our goal with this survey was to assess the level of concern of our members regarding the upcoming term — and faculty clearly do not feel safe teaching face-to-face classes,” Martin said. “It also demonstrates the belief that not all university reopening plans put student, staff, and faculty health at the forefront. Faculty should have the option to work remotely if they are concerned about the health of their loved ones and themselves. Our members want to teach — they just don’t want to become sick.”
Currently, Shippensburg University is planning to reopen its campus in the fall. In June, Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter announced their reopening plan with guidance on social distancing and sanitation plans.
Dickinson College likewise in June announced it would reopen its campus in Carlisle, but the college on Wednesday reversed course due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Dickinson's plans for the fall semester now involve remote learning, and officials said it plans on holding tuition at spring levels and waiving activity fees.
