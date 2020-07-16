Teacher's union shares concerns about reopening state universities in fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About three-quarters of surveyed union faculty members at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities do not believe they can safely teach face-to-face in the fall semester, according to a survey conducted last week by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF).

The association reported Wednesday that nearly 3,200 respondents shared their views and concerns regarding fall reopening plans. The survey had been sent to 4,800 faculty members, with 66% responding with their views.

“I was not surprised by the number of responses that we received, but the results are sobering,” APSCUF President Jamie Martin said in a news release.

According to the survey, about 40% of those who responded reported having a medical condition that would put them at an increased risk of complications or severe illnesses associated with COVID-19, and more than half of respondents also live with or care for someone who is considered at-risk.

More than 60% said they were "very concerned" about contracting COVID-19 or potentially exposing their families, with 70% saying they would not feel safe teaching or interacting with students face-to-face in the fall.