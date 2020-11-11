Teachers union: More Pennsylvania schools should go virtual

“It is absolutely unacceptable for any school district to disregard the advice of medical professionals and scientists during a pandemic and put the safety of students, staff, and their families at risk," he said.

The state's coronavirus guidelines for schools are not mandatory, and the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has said it has no plans to reimpose a statewide shutdown order. Wolf closed schools last spring, and students spent the rest of the academic year learning virtually.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania School Boards Association said Wednesday that schools should consult with state education and health officials, as well as local health officials, to “make the best and safest decisions for their students, staff and communities.”

“We support local authority in the decision-making since no two communities or school districts are the same,” said the group’s spokesperson, Annette Stevenson.

Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recommended Wednesday that schools in the Philadelphia area — and in other regions where the virus is spiking — revert to online learning through the holidays to help slow the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overrun. They said that test positivity at Children's Hospital surpassed 15%, nearly doubling in a week.