Teachers grapple with current events lessons after Capitol breach

It's tough to navigate a topic that is so multifaceted and monumental for kids in high school, Williamson said. They want to teach, to encourage kids to join the conversation and to quell anxiety at the same time — while themselves staying neutral.

"As teachers, we want to be as impartial as humanly possible," Williamson said, adding teachers must always steer students away from conspiracy theories or speculation. "There could be some tough debates, but we guide and monitor discussions so that we don't get stuck in partisanship. We cannot throw each other away because of which side of the aisle we lean."

But unity is a tough message to push after divisive events. Teachers in the region said they couldn't shy away from condemning the riot outright.

"I try my best to keep my personal feelings and stuff out of things," said Robert Lehman, an international studies teacher at Greensburg Salem High School. "In this particular instance, I did want them to understand that this was not right. That what happened is not the way that we handle our disagreements or not the way that we handle things in this country — at least it's not supposed to be."