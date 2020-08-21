Teachers and parents push Carlisle Area School District to open fully remote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teachers and parents called on the school district Thursday to reconsider the decision to reopen Carlisle area schools in the Tier Two hybrid model that includes two days a week of in-person instruction.

Citing health and safety concerns, speakers attending the virtual school board meeting recommended that Carlisle start its school year in a Tier One model that features fully remote online instruction.

The school board in early August delegated to district administrators the decision on which tier to start the school year. Superintendent Christina Spielbauer sent out an email Thursday to teachers and student families informing them of the decision to start at Tier Two on Sept. 8.

That email prompted Ellie Park who, as president of the Carlisle Area Education Association, spoke on behalf of the teachers’ union. She was joined by several parents who echoed the concern that Pennsylvania lacks the testing and tracing infrastructure to successfully contain the spread of COVID-19. The concern is bringing students to school for in-person instruction could set up the district for a spike in the number of infections.

The general consensus among board members Thursday was to trust the judgment of the administration. There was no decision made to reconsider reopening schools in Tier Two.

Check back to Cumberlink for updates on this breaking story throughout the day Friday.

