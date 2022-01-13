Surge of COVID-19 cases forces temporary closure of four elementary schools in Carlisle Area School District

A surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks has prompted the Carlisle Area School District to temporarily close four of its elementary schools starting Friday and switch to remote instruction.

The rate of positive cases within the past 14 days has moved the Bellaire, Mooreland, Mount Holly Springs and North Dickinson school buildings over the 5% threshold for closure as designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said in a news release on the school district's website Thursday.

District officials said the plan would be to re-open all four elementary schools for in-person learning Tuesday.

All other school buildings in the district will be open Friday.

“As a result of increases inactive student cases, information from contact tracing, and the level of community spread, the District will adhere to DOH guidelines and close the schools tomorrow,” Sanker said. “All other schools will remain open.”

The closed schools will conduct an asynchronous (non-Zoom) learning day Friday like the snow day held on Jan. 7, she added. “Your student’s building principal and/or teacher will communicate the specific learning plan for the day.”

All district schools will be closed on Monday in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sanker asked families to consult with their family physician about getting their child vaccinated. “Our goal is to reduce our active cases to less than 2%,” she said.

