Superintendent James Estep details goals in effort to move South Middleton School District forward

James Estep enjoys each flash of insight when a light bulb turns on in a student.

“When you see that happening, it’s really inspiring,” the career educator said. “There are changes you can make in a system that can truly add value to a child’s life every day.”

As superintendent, Estep has goals to carry South Middleton School District through what remains of 2021-22 and beyond into the next fiscal year. He was hired in September to replace Matthew Strine.

One root cause of the challenges facing the district is the large amount of turnover in central office administrators since the departure of Patricia Sanker as superintendent in 2013, Estep said. As a result, the district has suffered in terms of operational protocols and procedures, he said.

“There’s a real emphasis right now on reestablishing tried-and-true operational practices,” Estep said. “By the end of this fiscal year [2021-22], we’ll have a lot of that figured out.

“I’ve learned lessons over time about the importance of the example set at the top,” he said “When I say ‘top’, I mean how the board and superintendent conduct themselves and how that sets the tenor for the school district. I have seen what happens when that tenor is altered and disrupted.”

This past summer, parents expressed distrust of how the district was handling diversity and inclusivity initiatives.

“Trust and transparency translate back to communication systems,” Estep said. “When your communication system is inadequate, that leaves too much room for people to make assumptions because they don’t have the information they need to determine what is what. Part of my job is to be a more prolific communicator.”

Changes in education Estep, 55, has been in education about 34 years including 28 years as an administrator. Growing up in Mount Union, Huntingdon County, Estep once vowed he would never be a superintendent like his father. “When I started out at Juniata College my freshman year, I was majoring in accounting and pre-law,” Estep said. A love of writing and western literature prompted him to shift to an English major his sophomore year.

So much has changed since his early days of teaching Shakespeare and coaching football at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, Franklin County.

“Education has moved away from teaching and learning in the pure sense,” Estep said. “Over time, teachers have been mandated to be more than just academic content dispensers.”

Teachers today need to be skilled addressing the social and behavioral issues present in students and their families that were brought on by changes in the economy.

When Estep attended public school as a student, it was common for the dad to work and the mom to stay at home with the children. Nowadays, both parents work to maintain the household.

“Schools are the one-stop shop for everything that has occurred through necessity or mandates,” Estep said. While state and federal laws have added requirements to the scope of work, state and federal funding has not kept pace with the rising costs, he said.

“That impacts every district’s bottom-line,” Estep said. “There’s a tremendous disparity from district to district, ZIP code to ZIP code.” As a rule, suburban schools tend to have more resources than rural or urban schools.

“About 70% of every district budget is tied up in staffing — salaries, benefits and pensions,” Estep said. This leaves 30% of the budget to stretch or move around.

His plan for South Middleton is to work closely with auditors and the business office to improve the way the district tracks its spending.

“One goal I have is to develop a long-term fiscal plan to ensure that we have a healthy capital reserve account,” Estep said. “With a $40-million budget, the district should have a reserve account in the neighborhood of $5 million. I think that right now we have about $800,000. That’s shaky.”

At this point, major storm damage or a sinkhole could deplete the capital reserve forcing South Middleton to incur debt to pay for emergency repairs. A healthier reserve would not only provide a cushion, but a means for the district to put maintenance projects into a rotation.

South Middleton is not the first place that Estep had to tackle a fiscal challenge. From 2010 to 2021, he was superintendent of the Mifflin County School District. When Gov. Tom Corbett slashed $1 billion from education, school districts across Pennsylvania faced major deficits.

“I had to do drastic things,” Estep said. “I had to recommend eliminating 83 positions from administrative down to custodial. I had to close six school buildings. I had to merge two high schools into one.”

But for Estep, the most difficult challenge was trying to keep buildings open and functioning during COVID-19. The pandemic has put a tremendous strain on educators.

Colleagues he has known for many years have left public education, burned out by the demands placed on them not only by the virus, but by the political backlash over masking and other issues.

“It has been a nightmare to try and navigate,” Estep said. Other challenges await public education and the next generation of high school graduates.

“Schools need to move away from this notion that every child needs to go to a four-year traditional college,” Estep said. “If we are going to mirror what the workforce is going to be the next 40 years, public schools should be steering parents and children toward the technical fields.”

In 1965, about 25% of the workforce was employed in white collar jobs requiring a college degree, Estep said. That remained constant in 2005 despite a greater emphasis on directing high school graduates to college.

By comparison, about 60% of the workforce in 1965 was employed as unskilled labor while another 15% were employed as skilled labor, Estep said. In 2005, those two numbers have switched places with 60% of the workforce employed as skilled labor, and 15% as unskilled labor.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.