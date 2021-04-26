Students plant trees as step toward outdoor education area on Carlisle High School campus

Carlisle High School students planted over 500 trees last week as an early step in a future project to develop part of the campus into an outdoor education area.
Four different science teachers had their students plant the trees on a two-acre section of a 10-acre lot that consisted of backfill from the recent Pennsylvania Turnpike expansion project, said Samantha Moyer, science program chair.
The trees were funded by a grant obtained through the U.S. Forest Service by Ryan Davis, Pennsylvania Projects Forest Manager for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
About 1,400 trees were planted last fall on the other eight acres of the lot, Moyer said. Students were not able to participate in that planting effort due to COVID-19.
This week, seventh-grade students from Wilson Middle School will be planting a 1.75-acre pollinator garden with help from Pheasants Forever, Moyer said. The middle school is on the same campus as the high school.
Both the tree plantings and pollinator garden are an outgrowth of an informal group of community members and school district staff who meet periodically to discuss ideas for sustainability projects, said Tom Horton, director of facilities for the Carlisle Area School District.
This group includes Audrey Wronski, a geo-environmental science teacher and adviser of the high school’s Green Team club. She was instrumental in getting students in the science classes involved in the tree planting. Other group members represent Dickinson College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and Carlisle Syntec.
At first, the 10-acre lot was being looked at as a potential site for athletic fields, but when that plan fell through, group members came up with the idea of developing an outdoor education area, Horton said.
Though still in its early stages, one part of the plan calls for the construction of a pavilion-style outdoor classroom on land that used to be the Project SHARE greenhouse. This classroom would incorporate design features that promote sustainability, including a green roof, solar panels and recycled benches.
From this classroom, teachers and students will have access to a nature trail Horton would like to establish on the 10-acre lot. There could be different spurs coming off the main trail that could lead to such outdoor education facilities as a butterfly garden or research plots for students.
“It’s just a vision that I have,” Horton said. “It blossomed from a little project into a very large one. It’s not something we’re asking the district to put up money for.”
Part of the effort going forward would involve recruiting volunteers to help with the trail work along with donors who could fund the project.
Holly Smith is the master watershed steward for the Penn State Extension office in Cumberland County. “She took hold of the project,” Horton said. “Smith wrote the grant that gave us the trees. She is the one spearheading it now.”
“It’s a great thing for kids to be aware of the environment and how they can help sustain things,” Horton said. “Like everything else, if we don’t take care of it, it won’t be here.”
Below are some examples of the wide variety of trees Carlisle students planted last week:
• The Sweet Birch – a fast-grower that provides seeds and buds for birds to eat. Food from this tree is a favorite of the Ruffed, the official state bird of Pennsylvania.
• The Red Maple – a fast-grower that provides an important nectar source for pollinators and seeds for wildlife.
• The White Oak – a long-lived tree that provides acorns for wildlife food and leaves for supporting insect diversity.
• The Persimmon – a tree that is good for pollinators and provides fruit for wildlife and humans.
