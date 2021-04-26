Students plant trees as step toward outdoor education area on Carlisle High School campus

At first, the 10-acre lot was being looked at as a potential site for athletic fields, but when that plan fell through, group members came up with the idea of developing an outdoor education area, Horton said.

Though still in its early stages, one part of the plan calls for the construction of a pavilion-style outdoor classroom on land that used to be the Project SHARE greenhouse. This classroom would incorporate design features that promote sustainability, including a green roof, solar panels and recycled benches.

From this classroom, teachers and students will have access to a nature trail Horton would like to establish on the 10-acre lot. There could be different spurs coming off the main trail that could lead to such outdoor education facilities as a butterfly garden or research plots for students.

“It’s just a vision that I have,” Horton said. “It blossomed from a little project into a very large one. It’s not something we’re asking the district to put up money for.”

Part of the effort going forward would involve recruiting volunteers to help with the trail work along with donors who could fund the project.