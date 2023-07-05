During the last week of June, 34 Carlisle-area children from grades kindergarten to sixth participated in Carlisle Camp Invention at Wilson Middle School.

Camp Invention is part of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and is open to homeschooled students and those from Carlisle, South Middleton and Cumberland Valley school districts, as well as Carlisle Christian Academy and Commonwealth Connections Academy.

This year was the 13th year for Carlisle Camp Invention, with 14 campers receiving full or partial scholarships. Students were taught by the camp director, teachers and high school-age leadership interns.