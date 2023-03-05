Are you curious about how temperature can affect a chemical reaction in the operation of a lava lamp powered by Alka-Seltzer?

Do you ever wonder how much energy a single jelly bean can produce when subjected to a laboratory experiment?

A new club at Boiling Springs High School has been set up to empower female students to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Women in STEM Club started on Jan. 30 with about 15 members in grades 9-12, according to club founders Haley Lenker and Alexa Brown.

“This club will provide a positive learning environment to encourage and bring opportunities to the girls of the school,” Lenker and Brown said in a statement. “We wanted to create this as a fun science environment rather than a classwork-based club.”

There have been two meetings so far during which members participated in an experiment called elephant toothpaste that teaches the effect of a catalyst in a chemical reaction and introduces students to different properties of hydrogen peroxide.

During another experiment, club members analyzed the DNA of a strawberry hands-on rather than just hear about the genetic makeup of an organism during a class lecture.

The hope is that such an experiment can show the importance of science in everyday life in a way different from what is learned by students in class, the statement reads. “We have seen an array of students join and collaborate with people from other grades. We found that no matter the background knowledge the student had, they were able to effectively participate in and enjoy our experiments.

“A Women in STEM Club is important, not only in our school, but across the board because it provides a source of inspiration for girls our age and also recognizes fields of science that are not typically seen in a club environment,” the statement reads. “The club will engage, inspire and empower a community of young female learners in thinking, collaborating, innovating and creating for the future.”

After field hockey practice one day, Lenker and Brown went to Leo’s Homemade Ice Cream in Carlisle. There, they talked about the lack of science-based clubs at Boiling Springs High School.

“We decided to create one of our own that would have a positive impact for students interested in the subject,” the statement reads. “We decided to take our proposal to Ms. [Kristi] Elder and then our principal, Dr. [Joel] Hain.”

A science teacher at BSHS, Elder became the adviser of the Women in STEM Club. She teaches chemistry, Honors Anatomy & Physiology and regular, honors and AP biology. “This club is entirely student driven,” Elder said. “I have to give credit to the young ladies as they approached me one day with this idea. After discussion, I sent them home with a few questions to help them gain purpose or focus before we met with Dr. Hain. Haley and Alexa have demonstrated leadership, enthusiasm and initiative beyond their years as they completed the necessary documentation for their vision of this club to go before the school board for approval.”

Their proposal was approved in early February.

“These ladies run the meetings entirely themselves,” Elder said. “As the adviser, I simply provide the guidance before with the lab setup and during to ensure safety and success. The COVID hybrid learning instructional models and/or COVID shutdowns have made it very challenging to complete the normal amount of hands-on lab activities. I hope this club breathes new life into the STEM fields.”

Future activities will explore the Alka-Seltzer powered lava lamp and the jelly bean experiment.

“Our club is trying to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM,” Lenker and Brown wrote in their statement. “We try to show them that, although there can be times when science gets tough, there are so many opportunities to learn and develop interest.”

