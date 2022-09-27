Student found with firearm at Mechanicsburg's Elmwood Academy Tuesday

Mechanicsburg Area School District said a student was found in possession of a firearm at Elmwood Academy Tuesday afternoon.

In a note emailed to parents at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district received a report from a student later in the day that another student had a firearm in school. With the help of the Mechanicsburg Police Department, Leidy said school officials confirmed the possession of a firearm by a student.

Elmwood Academy serves all fourth and fifth grade students in the school district.

"We are beyond thankful that no one was harmed and we are not aware at this time of the gun being used to threaten anyone," Leidy said in his email to parents. "Despite that, we can assure you that any student found in possession of a weapon or making threats of violence will face consequences as allowable by both the district and law."

Leidy said the school district will cooperate with police "to understand the full nature of today’s incident."

"At Elmwood, we will use this as an important reminder to students that if they become aware of someone who makes a similar choice, they must notify an adult immediately," Leidy wrote. "Our other buildings will do so at appropriate times in the coming days as well. We encourage you to share a similar message with your child at home as you are comfortable."