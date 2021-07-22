Strine's future as superintendent depends on a meeting with South Middleton school board members

Strine acknowledged that Wednesday in a statement that he read before the start of a second scheduled public meeting to gather input on how to incorporate greater diversity and inclusiveness within the school district climate and culture. The third and final meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

“I know that some in this room want my resignation,” Strine read. “That will not happen tonight and I’m awaiting my time to meet formally with the school board to find out what the next steps are with regards to my future in this district. I have been advised not to distract from the important work of this information session.”

Instead of presiding over the meeting Wednesday, as he had during the first session, Strine delegated the task to Alex Smith, director of student services, who delivered a PowerPoint presentation. Smith then opened the floor to questions from residents providing answers himself or referring questions to a panel of building principals.

The whole time, Strine sat in the front row off to one side of the community focus. There was no mention of his plagiarism in the public statements and questions.