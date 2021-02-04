State's COVID-19 vaccine expansion delays rollout for South Middleton School District staff

South Middleton School District has experienced a delay in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for the vast majority of its teachers and education workers.
The Wolf administration on Jan. 19 expanded Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan to include those 65 and older and adults with high-risk conditions.
That added more than 2.5 million people to Phase 1A, causing a delay in the implementation of Phase 1B, which includes teachers and education workers, Superintendent Matthew Strine said Tuesday.
While the impact locally has been a rollback in the timetable, much of the advanced planning has already taken place so the district is ready to resume vaccinations once word is given, he said.
“We have all the groundwork done,” Strine said. “We know who will be vaccinated. We know how we are going to partner with the agency that is administering the vaccine. We have it all laid out. We just need the go-ahead from the government, and the vaccine.”
School nurses were vaccinated under Phase 1A. While the recent expansion has delayed vaccinations for most district staff members, it did enable South Middleton to vaccinate 27 workers who met the criteria for age or high-risk health conditions, Strine said.
South Middleton School District employs about 181 professional staff members including teachers, counselor and nurses. There also are approximately 17 administrators, 20 bus drivers, 40 cafeteria workers and 20 custodians.
In related news, South Middleton has distributed survey forms to staff members at its four school buildings, said Melanie Shaver-Durham, district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs. Links to the online survey have also been distributed to district families and Boiling Springs High School students, she said.
“Our goal is to use the survey results to identify possible improvements to our remote learning plan,” Shaver-Durham said. “Our surveys close on Feb. 9, our administrative team will meet to review the results, determine key takeaways and then determine what action steps are needed. We will work together with our teaching staff to adjust our remote learning. I encourage all our families, staff and students to take advantage of this opportunity.”
During a meeting Monday, school board members approved the purchase of a single-family home at 16 Forge Road for $125,000. The property is next to the district office parking lot.
The homeowner approached the administration last fall, offering to sell the property to the district, Strine said. The homeowner, who wanted to move out and downsize, also placed the property on the real estate market, he said.
“We do have plans for the future. We are landlocked as a main campus. If we want to do an expansion at any of the buildings, more parking will be needed,” Strine said.
Three of the four district buildings are on the Forge Road campus: Boiling Springs High School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and Iron Forge Elementary School. District offices are located in the Iron Forge building.
