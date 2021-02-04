State's COVID-19 vaccine expansion delays rollout for South Middleton School District staff

South Middleton School District has experienced a delay in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for the vast majority of its teachers and education workers.

The Wolf administration on Jan. 19 expanded Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine distribution plan to include those 65 and older and adults with high-risk conditions.

That added more than 2.5 million people to Phase 1A, causing a delay in the implementation of Phase 1B, which includes teachers and education workers, Superintendent Matthew Strine said Tuesday.

While the impact locally has been a rollback in the timetable, much of the advanced planning has already taken place so the district is ready to resume vaccinations once word is given, he said.

“We have all the groundwork done,” Strine said. “We know who will be vaccinated. We know how we are going to partner with the agency that is administering the vaccine. We have it all laid out. We just need the go-ahead from the government, and the vaccine.”

School nurses were vaccinated under Phase 1A. While the recent expansion has delayed vaccinations for most district staff members, it did enable South Middleton to vaccinate 27 workers who met the criteria for age or high-risk health conditions, Strine said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}