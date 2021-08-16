State to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools, coordination for vaccination clinics

The CDC recommends that people who are fully vaccinated and have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. Otherwise, the department recommends getting tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

K-12 testing program

The partnership with Ginkgo allows K-12 school districts to provide classroom testing. Pooled classroom testing, which combines anterior nasal swab samples from all consenting individuals in a classroom and runs them as a single test, is a scalable way to easily test many students at once while minimizing resource strain, the DOH said in its release.

"It is imperative that students, educators, and staff who feel they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, have access to free COVID-19 testing," Beam said. "In addition to getting vaccinated, this testing initiative is another tool in our toolbox for schools to keep ‘Friday night lights’ shining brightly this year.”For K-12 schools that participate, pooled testing will be performed weekly to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the schools, the DOH said. Mid-nasal swab and saliva-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be performed. The turnaround time for testing results is 1-2 days after testing. Testing will be voluntary. This $87 million testing contract will run throughout the 2021-2022 school year.