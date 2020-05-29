State to issue reopening guidelines for school districts, Wolf says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Weeks of work at the state Department of Education could yield guidelines as early as next week for Pennsylvania school districts in helping them decide how to reopen schools in August or September, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.

Wolf's administration has said for weeks that its goal was to get students to go back to school in the fall, and the governor said school boards will still have “a lot to say” about how they will do that.

“We are going to be opening schools. Whether it's August or September, that depends on the local school district,” Wolf said. “No question."

Schools will look different, perhaps with more online learning, less classroom learning and fewer students in each classroom, he said.

The guidelines are designed to help school districts keep students, staff, teachers and parents safe from the virus, Wolf said. They will cover class size, bus systems and sports, as well as how to mix online learning with in-person learning, Wolf said.

Of utmost importance will be inspiring confidence that schools are safe, Wolf said.