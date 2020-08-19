Staffing shortages force East Pennsboro to switch to fully remote instruction

Gaps in staffing have forced the East Pennsboro Area School District to switch gears suddenly to a fully remote learning model a week before school is scheduled to begin.
Just a week ago, district officials were planning to start 2020-2021 in a “Level II” blended learning/hybrid model where students would attend in-person classes two days a week and online instruction three days a week, according to an article on Pennlive.com this week. But staffing issues forced the school board to convene an emergency meeting Monday to switch to fully remote learning.
So many teachers have gone on sabbatical or sought medical waivers from classroom duty due to COVID-19 that the district can’t properly staff the in-person component of the hybrid model, district spokesperson Katelynn Edger told Pennlive Tuesday morning. She added the situation is exacerbated by regular staff vacancies and the need for students to practice social distancing and other anti-viral measures.
“The stark reality is that we did not have enough qualified teachers and aides able and willing to teach face-to-face with students to begin school in Level II,” district officials told parents in an email.
“This is not the outcome we wanted,” Edger told Pennlive. “Our position from Day 1 is we want the kids back in the classroom. That is best for them.” She said sabbaticals, medical waivers and other vacancies will reduce the teaching staff by about 20 percent at the start of the school year, too low to adequately staff in-class instruction during the pandemic.
Pennlive reported that a residents group, calling itself East Pennsboro Parents United, is using social media to plan a rally at the next school board meeting scheduled for this Thursday. Pennlive quoted the group’s stated mission is “to ensure our children return to school in the 2020/2021 school year in a normalized environment.”
In emails to parents, district officials announced a plan to re-evaluate the fully remote learning model toward the end of the first marking period on Oct. 28 with a decision by the board anticipated at its Oct. 15 meeting, according to Pennlive.
“We expect to meet students’ needs through a robust virtual model,” Pennlive quoted the emails. “Student will be expected to work daily from home. Teachers will provide livestreamed lessons and post recorded lessons to provide families with flexibility. Students will be graded in a traditional manner unlike in the spring where the grades were based upon participation.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.