Staffing shortages force East Pennsboro to switch to fully remote instruction

Gaps in staffing have forced the East Pennsboro Area School District to switch gears suddenly to a fully remote learning model a week before school is scheduled to begin.

Just a week ago, district officials were planning to start 2020-2021 in a “Level II” blended learning/hybrid model where students would attend in-person classes two days a week and online instruction three days a week, according to an article on Pennlive.com this week. But staffing issues forced the school board to convene an emergency meeting Monday to switch to fully remote learning.

So many teachers have gone on sabbatical or sought medical waivers from classroom duty due to COVID-19 that the district can’t properly staff the in-person component of the hybrid model, district spokesperson Katelynn Edger told Pennlive Tuesday morning. She added the situation is exacerbated by regular staff vacancies and the need for students to practice social distancing and other anti-viral measures.

“The stark reality is that we did not have enough qualified teachers and aides able and willing to teach face-to-face with students to begin school in Level II,” district officials told parents in an email.