Spielbauer to resign as Carlisle schools superintendent effective Dec. 31

"The Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors has accepted Christina Spielbauer’s resignation effective December 31, 2021. Ms. Spielbauer has decided to continue her journey in the educational field by joining an organization that supports students with special needs and at-risk youth across the Commonwealth.

"The Carlisle Area School District Board of Directors appreciates Ms. Spielbauer’s 22 years of dedication and commitment to the children of the greater Carlisle Community. The Board is very proud of all the hard work in the District that has been accomplished under Ms. Spielbauer’s leadership during the past four years. In addition, the Board is especially appreciative of Ms. Spielbauer’s leadership during the last year and a half as the District has navigated the Covid pandemic and sought to provide a quality education in challenging circumstances for the more than 5,000 students the District serves."