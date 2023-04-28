Cheri Patterson would not call it an accident what happened to her the morning of May 29, 2019.

She stood before an audience Thursday, a survivor of a string of bad decisions, to offer both a warning and a promise.

“I hope you hear my story and it makes you think,” she told an assembly of Carlisle High School students. “When you make choices behind the wheel of a car, those choices impact further than you can imagine.”

Patterson was one of two guest speakers who talked about the consequences of driving when distracted or while under the influence. The assembly took place the afternoon before the annual high school prom.

A fifth-grade teacher, she was heading to work when her vehicle was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver who was drunk on alcohol and high on drugs. Only seconds before, the man was clocked going 92 miles-per-hour in the safety zone in front of Bellaire Elementary School – her place of employment.

The vehicle ahead of him was going too slow so he attempted to pass across a double yellow line, Patterson recalled. “It was a blind turn. I couldn’t see him until the last second. I tried to get over, but couldn’t get out of his way.”

The crash demolished her vehicle and left Patterson seriously injured. It took first-responders 40 minutes to use the Jaws of Life to pry her out of the wreckage. A paramedic stood nearby urging her to hold on, to keep on fighting.

Instead of spending the day with her students, Patterson was air-lifted from the school parking lot – all the while hoping that the children would not see her injuries and be traumatized by the experience.

“That feeling of air as they took the gurney from the ambulance to the helicopter was the last memory I have for three days,” she recalled. “The next memory is of waking up in the hospital. There was a nurse in the room telling me that my leg had been amputated in order to save my life.”

The decision to remove her right leg was left to her husband.

“He made the right choice, but still struggles with it today,” Patterson said. “He sees me struggle when I get out of bed or when I have to climb the steps at night.

“In that hospital bed, I chose to fight…I chose to keep going,” she told the high school students. “With the support of my community, family and friends, I felt so much goodness…so much love and that’s what kept me going knowing there were people out there who cared and wanted me to keep fighting.”

The outpouring took the form of cards, letters and notes wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Every one of those pieces of kindness was a choice,” Patterson said. “The choice to build someone up…The choice to not let trauma or devastation be the end. My goal for today…My hope for today is when you are thinking about making some choices, you think about the speakers you heard today and about how your decisions impact the community.”

In an afternoon about choices, Liz Ellis returned to Carlisle High School to tell her story of personal triumph over a brain injury she suffered in a car crash on Dec. 18, 2004.

Feeling alone her senior year, Ellis fell in with the wrong crowd. She was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she decided to drive home without putting on her seatbelt.

“I lost control of my vehicle and hit a tree and a pole,” she told the students. “A man found me that night while walking his dog. He called 911 and they air-lifted me to Hershey where I spent four months in a coma. The doctors told my mom that I probably would not wake up. My family never gave up on me. They knew I would pull through.”

Somehow…some way…Ellis defied the odds, but coming around was only the start of her struggles.

“I had no muscle control,” she recalled. “I could not walk for two whole years. I couldn’t make conversation with anyone…even my family. I needed to retrain on everything – dressing, eating, tying my shoes, even toilet training. I was like an 18-year-old baby being reborn.”

Originally slated to graduate in 2005, she had to wait until 2007. Ellis then enrolled in a special vocational program that taught her the job skills she uses today selling tickets part-time at the Carlisle movie theater.

Still, she continues to struggle and persevere despite short-term memory loss.

“It’s a scary nerve-wrecking feeling to wake up in the morning not knowing what you did the day before or even knowing what day it is,” she told the students. “I hope you understand that bad things can really happen with poor decisions. I’m living proof of that. So make smart decisions, use your time wisely and productively, be happy and live a good life.”