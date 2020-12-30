South Middleton teachers find creative ways to engage students remotely

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High school librarian Maryalice Bond has hosted a virtual book club that allows students to click on eBooks and audiobooks while at home. Her group meets on Friday and recently received a grant to purchase more books.

To challenge her class, English teacher Samantha Moses has sent her students on a scavenger hunt using the app GooseChase.

Elsewhere in the district, Amy Necci, a Spanish teacher at Yellow Breeches Middle School, offered her students an extra Zoom session recently. In that session, she reconnected with tour directors from her 2019 Costa Rica trip so that they could share information on schools and other facts about their country. Yellow Breeches students had the opportunity to ask questions.

Meanwhile, some grade levels at Iron Forge Elementary School have hosted a baby picture slideshow where students had to guess who was who among the faculty and staff. Educators at that same school taught lessons on how Christmas is celebrated in different parts of the world. They also plan a virtual escape room activity to challenge students.

Elementary school music teachers are having their students craft instruments out of household materials, Sheaffer said. All the creative arts teachers attend morning meetings every instructional day with a different classroom teacher, he said.