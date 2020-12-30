South Middleton teachers find creative ways to engage students remotely

Keeping students engaged while studying remotely at home is a challenge for educators at every level.
Teachers in the South Middleton School District have found creative ways to work around the adversity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, leaders with the South Middleton Education Association have briefed school board members on some of the techniques used by their colleagues in the teachers’ union.
Usually, the monthly briefing is presented by either SMEA president Paula Michalik, a speech language pathologist, or by the vice president, Dave Yinger, the band director. Brett Sheaffer represented the union at the most recent board meeting.
“Both were unavailable to speak so they asked me to fill in,” said Sheaffer, a social studies teacher at Boiling Springs High School. “Teachers are the heart of the education system.”
At the high school, French teacher Cynthia Bailey and Spanish teacher Kelly Roberts have played Pictionary with their students using the Zoom whiteboard and annotate feature.
Meanwhile, math teacher Katherine Suwala and chemistry teacher David Boyle have been using interactive tools like Factile and GimKit to review content with students. Factile is styled after the popular TV quiz show "Jeopardy" while GimKit incorporates game show elements that require students to use knowledge, collaboration and strategy to win.
High school librarian Maryalice Bond has hosted a virtual book club that allows students to click on eBooks and audiobooks while at home. Her group meets on Friday and recently received a grant to purchase more books.
To challenge her class, English teacher Samantha Moses has sent her students on a scavenger hunt using the app GooseChase.
Elsewhere in the district, Amy Necci, a Spanish teacher at Yellow Breeches Middle School, offered her students an extra Zoom session recently. In that session, she reconnected with tour directors from her 2019 Costa Rica trip so that they could share information on schools and other facts about their country. Yellow Breeches students had the opportunity to ask questions.
Meanwhile, some grade levels at Iron Forge Elementary School have hosted a baby picture slideshow where students had to guess who was who among the faculty and staff. Educators at that same school taught lessons on how Christmas is celebrated in different parts of the world. They also plan a virtual escape room activity to challenge students.
Elementary school music teachers are having their students craft instruments out of household materials, Sheaffer said. All the creative arts teachers attend morning meetings every instructional day with a different classroom teacher, he said.
Keeping students engaged is just one challenge in the age of COVID. With all the instability and stress caused by the pandemic, student health and mental well-being ranks high as a major concern.
Elementary school counselors Erin Rech and Jon Aron Kunkel routinely teach out to families who need help or guidance. “They along with teachers are making phone calls to check up on students,” Sheaffer said. Weekly schedules are prepared for families with multiple students who are having trouble keeping track of class times and Zoom links, he said.
Structures are in place to gather academic and attendance information to identify and render aid to fragile learners, Sheaffer said. Amanda Sheaffer, one of the district’s remote learning liaisons, is starting a lunch group for students who may need another way to feel connected with their peers while they are out of the brick-and-mortar school setting, he said.
