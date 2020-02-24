South Middleton superintendent to investigate alleged racial incident at Iron Forge Elementary

Though they are students in the same grade, she said her son and the other boy are not assigned to the same classroom and only have in common a cafeteria period. She did not characterize them as friends.

The boy accused of making the slur repeated the insult when he handed her son an apology letter for the earlier offense, Dabrowski added.

In a phone interview Friday, Strine said the apology letter may have been prompted by the boy’s parents who are trying to impress upon him the magnitude of his slur.

“This is something I don’t want to see occur,” Strine said of the incident. “We want to make sure everyone feels included and safe in our schools.”

He said the district will try to find a “teachable moment” where both boys can learn from the incident.

“There are two sides to everything,” Strine said. “We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly and that no one feels disenfranchised from the school. We are a teaching institution. We have to take the age and maturity of the students into account.”