South Middleton superintendent to investigate alleged racial incident at Iron Forge Elementary

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matthew Strine has launched his own investigation into an alleged incident of racial discrimination that took place Feb. 3 at Iron Forge Elementary School.
The superintendent said he has scheduled a meeting Thursday, Feb. 27 with Samantha Dabrowski, the mother of a mixed-race fifth-grader enrolled at Iron Forge.
Strine said he plans to have a discussion with Dabrowski to fully understand her side of the story before deciding on whether to schedule follow-up meetings with others involved in the case.
“This is for me an opportunity to investigate the situation to find out how far-reaching it is and to possibly put into place some restorative practices to not only help the student the slur was directed toward, but hopefully help the student who made the comment,” Strine said.
Word of the incident surfaced during a Feb. 18 school board meeting when Dabrowski read a prepared statement to school board members outlining her version of events. She said her son was eating lunch with his friends in the cafeteria when another fifth-grade boy approached their table and taunted her son with a racial slur.
“My son came home and told me about the incident,” she told board members. “I was floored.”
Dabrowski reported the incident to Trisha Reed, principal of the Iron Forge school, who later responded by saying that she had talked to the student who acknowledged that the slur was inappropriate and a poor choice of words.
“She [Reed] mentioned that she spoke to my son and the student and that they were friends. No real harm done,” Dabrowski said during the meeting. “I felt it was very dismissive and didn’t think she handled the situation well at all.”
Dabrowski said she met with Reed on Feb. 7.
“When I mentioned that I felt the student’s actions were racist and discriminatory, she [Reed] became removed from the conversation by arranging her belongings in front of her,” Dabrowski said. “Her detachment was apparent. I don’t feel that she did her due diligence when it came to investigating the incident.”
Strine said Friday that Reed deferred comment on the matter to him.
In response to Dabrowski 's presentation at the school board meeting, board President Liz Knouse asked Strine on Feb. 18 to meet with Dabrowski. “We take this very seriously,” Knouse said. “We want all of our students to come to school feeling safe and free of any type of bullying. We will go back and do our own investigation.”
Strine said Friday he already met with Reed to get the story on her actions and the timeline of her initial investigation into the Feb. 3 incident.
Teachable moment
Dabrowski talked briefly after her presentation last week to the school board. She described her son as a mixed-race child, part African American, part Caucasian. She described the boy who used the racial slur as Caucasian.
Though they are students in the same grade, she said her son and the other boy are not assigned to the same classroom and only have in common a cafeteria period. She did not characterize them as friends.
The boy accused of making the slur repeated the insult when he handed her son an apology letter for the earlier offense, Dabrowski added.
In a phone interview Friday, Strine said the apology letter may have been prompted by the boy’s parents who are trying to impress upon him the magnitude of his slur.
“This is something I don’t want to see occur,” Strine said of the incident. “We want to make sure everyone feels included and safe in our schools.”
He said the district will try to find a “teachable moment” where both boys can learn from the incident.
“There are two sides to everything,” Strine said. “We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly and that no one feels disenfranchised from the school. We are a teaching institution. We have to take the age and maturity of the students into account.”
One goal for educators is to strive for restorative practices that use teachable moments, Strine said. Even when an administrator disciplines a high school student, there has to be some kind of learning that results, he said.