 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Middleton superintendent puts himself in quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

South Middleton superintendent puts himself in quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Strine, superintendent of the South Middleton School District, placed himself on quarantine after an employee in the district office tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel fine, and I am looking forward to returning to work in my office on Wednesday, Nov. 18,” Strine wrote in an email to district families. “Other adults who must quarantine will return to their offices on Thursday, Nov. 19. Until these dates, all will be working remotely from home.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Strine had a 20- to 30-minute meeting with the COVID-positive employee to review and sign paperwork to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Both of us wore masks,” Strine said. “However, the nature of the meeting did not allow us to maintain a six-foot social distance. Therefore, I am one of the adults who must quarantine. Like all quarantines, this is a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The last day of work for the COVID-positive employee was Nov. 4, Strine said. Since then, district administrators have worked with DOH officials on a response to the situation.

“There is no risk to students,” Strine said. “Those adults who must quarantine have already been notified. If you have not been notified, then you do not need to quarantine. As per our Health and Safety plan, all district areas impacted by the case are being intensively cleaned.”

Matthew Strine

Strine

 Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sentinel Teen of the Year Maxwell Hahn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News