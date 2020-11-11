South Middleton superintendent puts himself in quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Matthew Strine, superintendent of the South Middleton School District, placed himself on quarantine after an employee in the district office tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel fine, and I am looking forward to returning to work in my office on Wednesday, Nov. 18,” Strine wrote in an email to district families. “Other adults who must quarantine will return to their offices on Thursday, Nov. 19. Until these dates, all will be working remotely from home.”

Strine had a 20- to 30-minute meeting with the COVID-positive employee to review and sign paperwork to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Both of us wore masks,” Strine said. “However, the nature of the meeting did not allow us to maintain a six-foot social distance. Therefore, I am one of the adults who must quarantine. Like all quarantines, this is a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The last day of work for the COVID-positive employee was Nov. 4, Strine said. Since then, district administrators have worked with DOH officials on a response to the situation.