South Middleton superintendent admits to plagiarizing speech

“I failed to do that in this instance,” he said. “I understand the body of my work in education is in question with just one lapse in judgment. I do not wish any of the students or employees to follow my lead from this example, from my mistake.”

Message for graduates

Instead, he urged individuals to think matters through and consider the impact that their words and actions have on others. Strine outlined his thoughts in his statement.

“For the graduating class of 2021, I did not offer you all of my own words,” he said. “My actions may have affected some students, teachers and community members. I should have told this class that life is very tough, and that the post 18 months have been extreme and unlike anything we have experienced in our time. But, we are making it through this pandemic. I should have said that, with every challenge in life, you should take the time to reflect, savoring the successes and improving on the failures. When you do fail, try to understand why so you can better understand the process and better understand yourself.