South Middleton seeks candidate to serve as interim school board member after recent death

Superintendent Matthew Strine remembers Edyie Rob as a brilliant person whose skill set matched the demands of serving on the South Middleton School Board.
“It’s a tragedy. It’s a loss,” Strine said, reflecting on the death of the retired Army colonel who chaired both the policy and facilities committees.
Plans are in the works to memorialize Rob who died on July 2 when she was struck by an automobile while biking in the countryside near her home in Boiling Springs. She was 61.
A Chicago native, Rob grew up in southeast Pennsylvania and served 24 years as a military police officer and judge advocate. Her survivors include a husband and two sons.
"Edyie dedicated herself to her family," said Liz Knouse, school board president. "Her family was always her first priority. Her children were her world. She was dedicated to her country, and certainly her community.
"From the day she moved here she took the time to learn about the community and everyone that lived here," she said. "She immediately got involved in our district, mentoring and coaching so many of our young students. She helped so many to garner scholarships and find their way.
"As a school director, her passion, commitment and understanding of the issues that face our district was unparalleled," Knouse said. "She took the time to listen to our community, even those that may have disagreed with her. She knew there was always a way to find common ground."
South Middleton School District is seeking candidates interested in filling the vacancy on the school board caused by Rob’s death.
Candidates have until 3 p.m. July 26 to submit a resume and letter of interest either by email to schoolboard@smsd.us or in-person at the district office, 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs, c/o board secretary Cristeen Beck. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The letter should describe the person’s reason for wanting to serve as a school board member. To be eligible, a candidate must have been a resident of the district for at least a year, be at least 18 and be registered to vote.
The goal is to appoint a candidate to fill the vacancy during the Aug. 2 meeting, Beck said. She said the plan is to have current board members review the credentials independently in the lead-up to a vote on a nomination.
The selected candidates will serve an interim term until the Dec. 6 reorganization meeting when the seat becomes an elected position for the next two years, Strine said.
Prior to Rob’s death, South Middleton School Board had four open four-year seats up in the November election.
