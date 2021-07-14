South Middleton seeks candidate to serve as interim school board member after recent death

Superintendent Matthew Strine remembers Edyie Rob as a brilliant person whose skill set matched the demands of serving on the South Middleton School Board.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s a loss,” Strine said, reflecting on the death of the retired Army colonel who chaired both the policy and facilities committees.

Plans are in the works to memorialize Rob who died on July 2 when she was struck by an automobile while biking in the countryside near her home in Boiling Springs. She was 61.

A Chicago native, Rob grew up in southeast Pennsylvania and served 24 years as a military police officer and judge advocate. Her survivors include a husband and two sons.

"Edyie dedicated herself to her family," said Liz Knouse, school board president. "Her family was always her first priority. Her children were her world. She was dedicated to her country, and certainly her community.

"From the day she moved here she took the time to learn about the community and everyone that lived here," she said. "She immediately got involved in our district, mentoring and coaching so many of our young students. She helped so many to garner scholarships and find their way.

