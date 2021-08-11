South Middleton Schools panel recommends universal, mandatory masking

Sentinel Staff
The Safety and Security Committee of the South Middleton School District has recommended universal, mandatory masking in its buildings effective Aug. 20.
The recommendation, approved 2-1 on Wednesday, could be considered by the school board when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday.
