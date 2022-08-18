South Middleton School District will send out lists of resource materials

This school year, South Middleton School District families will have more advanced notice of the resource materials teachers intend to use in class.

Lists of core curriculum and supplemental materials will be sent out to families prior to the first day of school on Aug. 25.

At the elementary school level, the list will be included in the welcome letter classroom teachers send out to each student, Kevin O’Donnell, assistant to the superintendent, said Monday. The plan is to send out a reminder later in the school year, he said.

At the secondary school level, a list of resources will be sent out with the syllabus of each course on the student’s schedule, O’Donnell said. In each case, parents/guardians will be invited to reach out to the teacher if they have any questions or need additional information.

There is also a plan to post a central list of resources at a more conspicuous location on the district homepage at www.smsd.us. Right now, a “Board Approved Resource List” can be found as the second item under the “Curriculum” tab. That resource list includes book titles and subject matter links for each elementary and middle school grade, along with high school English courses.

District administrators announced the approach Monday after school board members approved Pebble Go and Pebble Go Now as age appropriate online research tools for W.G. Rice and Iron Forge Elementary school students.

In early March, board members cast two tie votes that initially put Generation Genius in a functional limbo as an online resource that provides educational videos to science teachers in the district. The district then did an analysis on whether the ideology of the website backers had filtered into the content of the videos teachers were using to instruct students.

The debate began after Letty McDonough, a local resident, asked board members to look deeper into the choice of Generation Genius. The website includes information that the science videos are produced in partnership with National Science Teaching Association, which has as its strategic goal an emphasis in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom, McDonough said.

In late March, the board voted 8-0 to approve Generation Genius as an online resource for district science teachers. Board member Tony Lucido said he reviewed about a dozen videos and found that none include “any of the identity politics gibberish that is contained on the NSTA website.”

Lucido encouraged parents to stay vigilant and, if they have concerns about curriculum materials, to bring their questions to the teacher. He repeated that on Monday.

“I know there is a certain expectation that we [as school board members] can monitor all of this,” Lucido said. “We simply can’t, so it’s going to be incumbent upon parents.

“There are organizations that are politically and ideologically motivated in many ways,” he said. “Nevertheless, 90% of the material does not contain what I would consider objectionable material. It’s going to be on the parent working with the teacher to identify what is beyond what has been approved by the board.”

Board vice president Robin Scherer said giving parents a heads-up on what is going to be reviewed throughout the year will be helpful.

“It’s out there. ... We’re not going to stop all of the concerning material,” Scherer said. “Parents definitely have to exercise their opt-out discretion.”

Parents have a right to file a written request to the building level principal to review information on a curriculum resource prior to the lesson or activity, O’Donnell said. If the content is deemed objectionable by the parent or contrary to a family’s religious beliefs, an alternate assessment or content will be provided to the student, he said.

“We are sending the information to the families,” O’Donnell said. The district wants to make the process more user-friendly to district families, he said.