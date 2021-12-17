South Middleton School District will maintain mask requirement in schools and revisit the mandate after holidays

The future of the mask mandate will not be on the agenda when the South Middleton School Board convenes its final meeting of the calendar year on Monday.

The safety and security committee met Thursday and decided to recommend that the current requirement under the district health and safety plan continue until after the holidays.

“There was unanimous agreement that holding off on any change would make greater sense,” Superintendent Jim Estep said in a letter to district parents Friday.

“It will allow a period of time to see if our upward trend in [COVID-19] case counts continues after families travel and/or gather together to celebrate the season,” Estep said. “The goal of the board and administration is to do everything we can to keep learning in-person. With your cooperation, we have thus far managed to do that.”

Despite a recent state Supreme Court decision, many local school districts plan to continue their mask mandates through much of the holiday season.

It was initially reported that the South Middleton board may review the health and safety plan on Monday to decide whether to continue with the requirement or allow masks to be optional.

Following discussion Thursday, the committee recommended that their chairman, Rodney Wagner, work with district administrators to schedule a January meeting to revisit the health and safety plan and to recommend any modifications at that time, Estep said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10 upheld a Nov. 10 Commonwealth Court ruling that the mask mandate for schools issued by acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam was not valid.

“To that end, decisions regarding masking will now revert back to local schools districts,” Estep said in Dec. 12 letter to parents.

In correspondence to families, school districts pointed out that the lawsuit concerned the secretary’s authority to implement a statewide rule, not about whether school districts should require masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

