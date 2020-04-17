South Middleton School District will expand meal distribution service next week

Starting next Tuesday, South Middleton School District will expand its meal distribution program to reach even more families affected by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, South Middleton received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to become an open serve site, clearing the way for the district to distribute meals to any child within the community.
Previously, the district had only distributed meals to economically disadvantaged students eligible for Free and Reduced priced meals, Superintendent Matthew Strine said.
Families that are not receiving this service, but would like to request meals, need to complete a signup form available on the district website at www.smsd.us. To access the form, click on the link “Meal Assistance for Children” on the homepage.
Signing up
To properly fill out the form, each family must include a home address, the name of a parent or guardian, a contact phone number and email address for the household, the name and grade of each child and the school each child attends.
Families much choose between two sites for meal pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 and 11 a.m. The sites are Boiling Springs High School or the W.G. Rice Elementary School. The district wants to avoid wasting food so by completing a form each family is committing itself to picking up meals on all the designated distribution days.
Families may request meals for all children living in a household up to age 18. Each family will receive two breakfasts and two lunches per child on Tuesdays and three breakfasts and three lunches per child on Thursdays.
Typical breakfast menu items include cereal bars, pop tarts, cereal bowls, microwavable waffles or pancakes, muffins, graham crackers, fresh or dried fruit and fruit juice. Typical lunch items include pizza, chicken tenders/nuggets, a ham and cheese sandwich, a turkey and cheese sandwich, a chicken patty sandwich, assorted fruits and vegetables and a cookie. Milk will be served with all the meals.
Menu items are subject to change based on availability. The district is not able to make substitutions nor can it accommodate gluten free food requests.
Starts Tuesday
The first distribution under the expanded program is Tuesday, April 21. Several Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be on hand to help district staff provide meals to the families. “Having them work together to help those in need exemplifies that we are all in this together,” Strine said.
State Police in Carlisle, through Trooper Kelly Smith, reached out to the district in an email to offer support, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations. “There are numerous other times prior to this situation where we have partnered together for the betterment of our district. We are so proud of that prior establishment, which makes coming together during a crisis that much easier.”
The district knew there were growing needs beyond those families served by the closed-site distribution, Weber said. “We knew our families have been financially impacted. Their financial outlook may have changed dramatically in a very short period of time. We wanted to be able to provide an essential item like food to feed their children to eliminate that financial burden for them.”
The driving force behind this effort was a team of staffers led by Kim Spisak, district director of student services, Strine said. Team members worked with the state Education Department to track data, share information with the public and get the expanded program up and running.
Originally, South Middleton had a program of daily distribution that proved to be too much of a burden for families, Weber said. So the program was changed to a Tuesday and Thursday distribution.
Chartwells, the district food service provider, has kept up with the demand of providing healthy meals for families, Weber said. Rohrer Bus Service was on hand to distribute meals directly to families experiencing transportation challenges, she said. Key personnel have included Nick Milone, food service manager, and Jen Metz, food service secretary.
