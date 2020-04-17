South Middleton School District will expand meal distribution service next week

Families may request meals for all children living in a household up to age 18. Each family will receive two breakfasts and two lunches per child on Tuesdays and three breakfasts and three lunches per child on Thursdays.

Typical breakfast menu items include cereal bars, pop tarts, cereal bowls, microwavable waffles or pancakes, muffins, graham crackers, fresh or dried fruit and fruit juice. Typical lunch items include pizza, chicken tenders/nuggets, a ham and cheese sandwich, a turkey and cheese sandwich, a chicken patty sandwich, assorted fruits and vegetables and a cookie. Milk will be served with all the meals.

Menu items are subject to change based on availability. The district is not able to make substitutions nor can it accommodate gluten free food requests.

Starts Tuesday

The first distribution under the expanded program is Tuesday, April 21. Several Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be on hand to help district staff provide meals to the families. “Having them work together to help those in need exemplifies that we are all in this together,” Strine said.