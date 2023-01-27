South Middleton School District to use state grant money for building safety, social worker

South Middleton School District will receive a $264,724 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to improve building safety and support a mental health initiative.

Roughly half the money, about $132,262, will be used to enhance the security of exterior doors in the district’s four school buildings, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. The other half of the grant will offset the salary and benefits of the district social worker for a fiscal year, he said.

State lawmakers passed legislation authorizing the grants to districts that apply, O’Donnell said. “There are district that are not using the dollars. They are concerned about the short lifespan and the potential of putting reoccurring expenditures into a grant.”

While South Middleton plans to use the grant to offset the personnel costs of the social worker, the district plans for the general fund budget to pick up and support that position in future years, O’Donnell said.

Bids will determine the extent in which the district can enhance the security of exterior doors, he said.

Recently, O’Donnell attended a mixer hosted by a local chamber of commerce. During that event, he heard from lawmakers that the state may reauthorize unused funds from the first allocation of crime and delinquency grants. O’Donnell said there has been no legislation yet.

O’Donnell briefed the school board on the grant award Monday.

