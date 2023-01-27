 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
South Middleton Schools

South Middleton School District to use state grant money for building safety, social worker

  • 0
Yellow Breeches Middle School

Pictured is Yellow Breeches Middle School in South Middleton Township.

 Sentinel file

South Middleton School District will receive a $264,724 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to improve building safety and support a mental health initiative.

Roughly half the money, about $132,262, will be used to enhance the security of exterior doors in the district’s four school buildings, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said Monday. The other half of the grant will offset the salary and benefits of the district social worker for a fiscal year, he said.

State lawmakers passed legislation authorizing the grants to districts that apply, O’Donnell said. “There are district that are not using the dollars. They are concerned about the short lifespan and the potential of putting reoccurring expenditures into a grant.”

Community members gathered to cheer on the Boiling Springs field hockey team, which received a police escort to the PIAA Class A championship game Saturday.

While South Middleton plans to use the grant to offset the personnel costs of the social worker, the district plans for the general fund budget to pick up and support that position in future years, O’Donnell said.

People are also reading…

Bids will determine the extent in which the district can enhance the security of exterior doors, he said.

Recently, O’Donnell attended a mixer hosted by a local chamber of commerce. During that event, he heard from lawmakers that the state may reauthorize unused funds from the first allocation of crime and delinquency grants. O’Donnell said there has been no legislation yet.

O’Donnell briefed the school board on the grant award Monday.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Jan. 21

Dean's List for Jan. 21

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News