South Middleton School District will receive a $75,000 state grant to improve the dual enrollment credit program it offers to Boiling Springs High School students.

Dual enrollment is when a student takes a course through a college, university or technical school and receives both high school credit toward graduation and credit through the institution of higher education, said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent.

South Middleton intends to use the grant to offer scholarships to students enrolling in courses during the 2023-24 school year, Baker said. “We’re also looking to use a portion of the funds to create additional space within the high school where students can work on their dual enrollment coursework during the school day, when their schedules permit.”

To qualify, students must be juniors or seniors and must be making satisfactory progress toward graduating, Baker said. Dual enrollment courses are a great opportunity for students, he said.

For one, they experience all the rigor of a higher-level course in a college, university or technical school setting before investing in a full semester or a program’s tuition, Baker said. Students also have the opportunity to explore electives that may not be available in the high school course, he said.

Participation allows students to graduate to high school with several higher-level credits that count toward a degree or certification they seek to pursue beyond high school, Baker said. Students can earn college credit at a reduced rate when compared to the rates charged to first-year students enrolled at an institution of higher education, he said.

State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-87) announced the grant on May 1.

“As a former dual enrollment student, I understand and appreciate the value these programs bring to schools and the students who choose to pursue them,” Kutz said. “By crediting more opportunities for students to get a jump start on college and technical school credits, we are investing in our future workforce and giving Pennsylvania students the tools they need to succeed in the real world. I’m happy to see these state dollars invested locally. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these dollars on future generations.”

Kutz said Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center will also receive a $75,000 grant to improve its dual credit enrollment program. The grants are meant to create and expand opportunities for secondary school students including those experiencing educational instability, low-income students and historically underserved student groups.

Dual enrollment programs help learners prepare for college and set them up for success in higher education while offering a cost savings, Kutz said. “Dual credit offerings also improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment and college completion rates.”