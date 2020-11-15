South Middleton School District to move to remote learning three days before Thanksgiving

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matthew Strine on Saturday announced that schools will move to remote learning from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, though those plans may change depending on how many cases arise before and after that time period.

Strine said that with rising COVID-19 numbers in both Cumberland County and the state as a whole, the district made the decision to have remote learning three days before the start of the Thanksgiving break.

"Although I strongly believe in face-to-face instruction as the best method to educate our students, I cannot ignore the numbers and growing concern," Strine said in a letter to parents.

He noted that the district may move to remote learning earlier in the conditions warrant the change, and the district could also extend the period of remote learning past the holiday if conditions in Cumberland County don't improve.

"Your family should make preparations for the days leading up to the Thanksgiving break, and you should be prepared for the possibility that remote learning will extend into December (maybe longer)," Strine said.