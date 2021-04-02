South Middleton School District to increase classroom days for grades 6-12 this month

South Middleton School District announced this week that it plans to have secondary students in grades 6-12 move to in-person learning four days per week starting April 12.

With the planned move, South Middleton joins Cumberland Valley and Big Spring school districts with plans to have secondary students increase in-person learning days this month.

In a note sent to parents, South Middleton Superintendent Matthew Strine said the student day will run from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Fridays will be remote and synchronous.

Strine said the minimum requirement for Friday synchronous lessons is 15 minutes, which allows teachers the ability to meet with small student groups for intervention and enrichment lessons.

According to the note, lunches for our secondary students will be grab and go (bagged lunches). YBMS and BSHS will use additional areas for lunchtime to keep students 6 feet apart when unmasked and eating. Within each classroom, the students will maintain a minimum 3 foot distance when masked, following new guidelines from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.