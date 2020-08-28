South Middleton School District to host Bubbler Connection Camp next week

Back to School will be a week early for 33 South Middleton School District students enrolled in the Bubbler Connection Camp.
Scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the four-day program is designed to help students in need of support transition back to an in-school setting after almost six months away due to COVID-19.
The mandatory closure of schools in mid-March caused a disconnect that was hard on students with special needs and at-risk students from troubled backgrounds.
“These kids struggle with change,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “With the camp, we look to get them back on track and be successful.”
Teachers and administrators will lead two groups through a series of daily activities. There will be a morning session for 12 elementary school students and an afternoon session for 21 secondary school students.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Jessica White, district supervisor of special education. “We’re looking forward to seeing the students and working with them.”
Activities like exercise, yoga and meditation will promote mindfulness as a means of coping with stress and negative emotions. Through relay races, charades and scavenger hunts, students will practice how to communicate and collaborate with peers while maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Students will also practice proper hand-washing techniques along with boarding and exiting a bus to minimize the risk of transmission. The camp will allow them to develop a tolerance for wearing a face mask for much of the school day.
“We felt this was important because they can preview the new rules,” White said. For some students, it can be hard enough in a normal year for them to return and adjust to school, she said.
The closure last spring forced districts like South Middleton to pivot from fully in-person to fully remote instruction. As a result, some students became disengaged from the educational process. This was especially true in families hit with the economic stress of trying to cope with the pandemic.
Many of these students were receiving special education services tied to autism or other social/emotional issues, White said. “Based on the data we gathered from the end of last year, they really struggled to complete their work.”
From late spring into the summer, students and parents contacted the district anxious about the plan to return to in-person instruction. This prompted district staff to develop the camp and to send out invitations to families with students who could benefit from the experience.
“The camp will help to create positivity,” White said. “A lot of these students are feeling overwhelmed about being back on campus. This way when they come back into the building on day one [Sept. 8], they would have already been there a couple of days and would not feel as stressed.”
The camp is being funded through federal CARES grant money. It will cost the district between $12,000 and $15,000 in personnel, equipment and transportation expenses, White said. Weather permitting, most camp activities will be outside on the main district campus, but there are two large group spaces available in the Iron Forge Elementary School for indoor instruction.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
