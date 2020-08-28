South Middleton School District to host Bubbler Connection Camp next week

Students will also practice proper hand-washing techniques along with boarding and exiting a bus to minimize the risk of transmission. The camp will allow them to develop a tolerance for wearing a face mask for much of the school day.

“We felt this was important because they can preview the new rules,” White said. For some students, it can be hard enough in a normal year for them to return and adjust to school, she said.

The closure last spring forced districts like South Middleton to pivot from fully in-person to fully remote instruction. As a result, some students became disengaged from the educational process. This was especially true in families hit with the economic stress of trying to cope with the pandemic.

Many of these students were receiving special education services tied to autism or other social/emotional issues, White said. “Based on the data we gathered from the end of last year, they really struggled to complete their work.”

From late spring into the summer, students and parents contacted the district anxious about the plan to return to in-person instruction. This prompted district staff to develop the camp and to send out invitations to families with students who could benefit from the experience.