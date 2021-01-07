 Skip to main content
South Middleton School District to continue full-remote learning model until Jan. 19
South Middleton School District to continue full-remote learning model until Jan. 19

South Middleton School District officials announced Wednesday that the district won't return to a hybrid learning model until Jan. 19.

The school district returned to fully remote instruction this week, and had announced before a possibility of returning to a hybrid schedule next week.

But Superintendent Matt Strine announced in a letter to parents Wednesday that the hybrid model will be delayed another week, and would open Jan. 19 only if conditions allow.

"Adjustments have been made to the date for return to the hybrid learning model," Strine's note reads. "We will return to in-person hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This change is due to the number of active cases within our district, and the impact these numbers could have on our students and the impact the numbers have had on our adult employees.

"District leadership will continue to monitor the data. Students and families should begin to take the necessary steps to transition from fully remote learning back to our hybrid learning model on January 19, 2021."

South Middleton's hybrid model will feature grades K-5 students attending school each day and grades 6-12 students attending face-to-face instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week.

"Our goal is to return to in-person learning and stay face-to-face through graduation," Strine said. "This will be no easy task. It will take maximum effort and some sacrifices from all of us. We all need to do our part to ensure that our faculty, staff, and students are safe and feel comfortable to return to in-person learning in our hybrid model."

Matthew Strine

Matthew Strine, superintendent of the South Middleton School District 

 Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

