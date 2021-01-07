South Middleton School District to continue full-remote learning model until Jan. 19

South Middleton School District officials announced Wednesday that the district won't return to a hybrid learning model until Jan. 19.

The school district returned to fully remote instruction this week, and had announced before a possibility of returning to a hybrid schedule next week.

But Superintendent Matt Strine announced in a letter to parents Wednesday that the hybrid model will be delayed another week, and would open Jan. 19 only if conditions allow.

"Adjustments have been made to the date for return to the hybrid learning model," Strine's note reads. "We will return to in-person hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This change is due to the number of active cases within our district, and the impact these numbers could have on our students and the impact the numbers have had on our adult employees.

"District leadership will continue to monitor the data. Students and families should begin to take the necessary steps to transition from fully remote learning back to our hybrid learning model on January 19, 2021."