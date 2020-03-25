South Middleton School District to change meal program starting next week

Starting next week, South Middleton School District will change the way it provide meals for pick-up to families during the mandated coronavirus closure.
While the district will continue to provide bagged meals for five days, it will only distribute meals through pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays, substitute Superintendent Jesse White said.
On Tuesdays, it will provide meals for that Tuesday and Wednesday while, on Thursdays, it will provide meals for that Thursday and Friday and the following Monday. Families can pick-up the meals between 10 and 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs High School.
If transportation is an issue, the district will continue to work with families to arrange for the delivery of meals, White said. The district is coordinating the meal program through Chartwells, its food service provider, and through Rohrer Bus Service, its transportation provider.
Since the closure began, the district has asked that families in need of assistance with meals email the district at pandemicinfo@smsd.us. The contact and student information families provide will be kept strictly confidential.
It has been the procedure for a staff member to contact each family and assess their situation, White said. Depending on what works best for each family, the district has been providing either delivery services or the pick-up of meals five days a week at the high school.
The major change, starting next week, is a reduction in the number of pick-up days from five to two. Thursday was chosen as one of the days because it coincides with an already existing distribution service provided to needy families through the Project SHARE food pantry, White said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
