As early as April 11, South Middleton School District could change the morning traffic pattern on its main campus for parents dropping off students at Yellow Breeches Middle School.

“This is the result of conversations regarding traffic that is backing out onto Springville Road,” Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent, told school board members Monday.

The distance from the campus entrance to the first drop-off spot for middle school students is too short, Baker said. As a result, within a 10- to 15-minute window, up to 15 vehicles can be backed up on the road going in either direction.

The plan is to redirect parents to go behind the middle school building to the gymnasium side to drop off students, Baker said. “Parents would then progress across the front of [Boiling Springs] high school and exit [the campus] onto Forge Road. We are hoping to bring cars off Springville Road and have them on our property as opposed to sitting out on the township road.”

He said the traffic pattern change only applies to parents dropping off students at Yellow Breeches, not to parents dropping off students at the high school or both secondary school buildings.

The goal is to implement the traffic change as early as April 11, the day students return following the spring break, Baker said. Building principals will inform parents of the exact date.

“We have signage ordered,” Baker said, adding school police and crossing guards are ready to facilitate the traffic pattern change.