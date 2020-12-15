South Middleton School District sets Jan. 4 as goal to start winter sports season, Jan. 11 for in-person classes

South Middleton School District has a game plan to start its winter sports seasons Jan. 4.
During a school board meeting Monday, Superintendent Matthew Strine outlined a series of steps the district plans to take to prepare student athletes and coaches between now and the start of practice.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced increased mitigation efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. The measures include a pause in high school sports throughout the state until Jan. 4.
This came after South Middleton had announced it would go to full remote learning for all schools through Jan. 19, a move that also halted all extracurricular activities at the high school.
Now, the district is reconsidering when it can start athletics practices and also in-person classes again.
A Jan. 4 start-up date for winter sports practices is a district goal, not a guarantee, Strine said. A lot will depend on the pattern and trends of COVID-19 community spread. He urged residents to continue to wear face masks, socially distance and to use either sanitizer or wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Boiling Springs teams would have to hold 15 practices before they can compete in regular-season competitions under PIAA rules regarding preseason practice requirements. That could mean teams can start play around Jan. 21.
The PIAA did lift those requirements in the fall, but it's unclear if it will do so again. The PIAA meets Dec. 22.
During the meeting Monday, Strine said he based the decision to go remote until Jan. 19 on the 14-day quarantine recommended by the state Department of Health. That agency has since amended its guidelines to 7-day and 10-day quarantines based on certain conditions.
The change in guidelines was one of the factors that prompted Strine and his administration to rethink the original Jan. 19 cut-off date for high school sports. The goal now is to start the winter sports season Jan. 4 and to resume in-person classroom instruction a week later on Jan. 11.
Board member Stacey Knavel asked Strine why the district can’t bring students back for hybrid learning Jan. 4. She was especially concerned about the students in kindergarten through second grade who attend W.G. Rice Elementary School.
“What are they getting out of their Zoom sessions?” Knavel asked, referring to how remote instruction is delivered in the Tier One model. She didn’t understand why the new guidelines allow for a Jan. 4 start of winter sports, but not a Jan. 4 restart of in-person classroom instruction.
Strine said the winter sports coaches have submitted modifications to health and safety protocols that would make it easier for the district to contain and isolate the spread of COVID-19.
Participation in a sport or extracurricular activity is voluntary, unlike hybrid instruction which is required of all students, Strine said. “Not all of our families would want to come back on Jan. 4 for in-person learning. We are thinking that a lot of our families will be traveling and host events during the Christmas season and New Year’s. There’s a potential for community spread. We are trying to eliminate that potential.”
Planning ahead
Work is underway to prepare backup staffing plans for each winter sport so that coaches are not only cross-trained, but current with the latest safety protocols, Strine said.
“While we are waiting for that period, we should educate all participants, staff and families about the symptoms of COVID-19 and when to stay home," Strine said. "All participants and staff could also be instructed in proper handwashing and sanitizing.
“We need to create protocols to limit entries to and exits from facilities and to establish protocols to ensure staggered pick-up and drop-off times for practices and events.”
The staggered times are necessary to prevent student athletes from crowding together as they wait. All pick-ups and drop-offs will remain outside, and parents will not be allowed to enter the sport facilities.
There are also plans to design individual workouts for students to complete on their own in a virtual environment. As an added step, Strine has reached out to companies that offer COVID-19 test kits to see what, if anything, can be done to take some of the burden off the athletes and their families.
“We are working to ensure that our teams don’t unknowingly spread the virus,” Strine said.
The winter sports game plan was developed over the past two weeks. Students and parents attended a Dec. 1 virtual school board meeting during which they voiced concern that the district’s recent move to Tier One fully remote instruction could severely disrupt winter sports.
