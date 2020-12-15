South Middleton School District sets Jan. 4 as goal to start winter sports season, Jan. 11 for in-person classes

Participation in a sport or extracurricular activity is voluntary, unlike hybrid instruction which is required of all students, Strine said. “Not all of our families would want to come back on Jan. 4 for in-person learning. We are thinking that a lot of our families will be traveling and host events during the Christmas season and New Year’s. There’s a potential for community spread. We are trying to eliminate that potential.”

Planning ahead

Work is underway to prepare backup staffing plans for each winter sport so that coaches are not only cross-trained, but current with the latest safety protocols, Strine said.

“While we are waiting for that period, we should educate all participants, staff and families about the symptoms of COVID-19 and when to stay home," Strine said. "All participants and staff could also be instructed in proper handwashing and sanitizing.

“We need to create protocols to limit entries to and exits from facilities and to establish protocols to ensure staggered pick-up and drop-off times for practices and events.”

The staggered times are necessary to prevent student athletes from crowding together as they wait. All pick-ups and drop-offs will remain outside, and parents will not be allowed to enter the sport facilities.