South Middleton School District seeks public input as it releases details of proposed reopening plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Middleton School District is seeking input from residents on a proposed plan to reopen schools for 2020-21.

The district is using the Thought Exchange social media survey platform to gather input and to gauge public support for different ideas. Residents can access the survey by clicking on the link on the district homepage at www.smsd.us.

“Your feedback will be used to refine and finalize our reopening plan,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said in a video posted on the district website. “You will have the opportunity to share your ideas. Then you will be able to consider and rate the thoughts shared by other Bubblers from the school district community.”

District administrators will analyze this input and incorporate their findings into a revised plan to bring before the school board at its July 13 meeting. Due to COVID-19, recent meetings have been held virtually using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The board on July 13 could also decide on which district calendar to use, Strine said. Depending on which calendar is approved, the first day of school for students could be Aug. 26 or Sept. 8.