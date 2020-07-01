South Middleton School District seeks public input as it releases details of draft reopening plan

South Middleton School District is seeking input from residents on a proposed plan to reopen schools for 2020-21.
The district is using the Thought Exchange social media survey platform to gather input and to gauge public support for different ideas. Residents can access the survey by clicking on the link on the district homepage at www.smsd.us.
“Your feedback will be used to refine and finalize our reopening plan,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said in a video posted on the district website. “You will have the opportunity to share your ideas. Then you will be able to consider and rate the thoughts shared by other Bubblers from the school district community.”
District administrators will analyze this input and incorporate their findings into a revised plan to bring before the school board at its July 13 meeting. Due to COVID-19, recent meetings have been held virtually using the Zoom video conferencing platform.
The board on July 13 could also decide on which district calendar to use, Strine said. Depending on which calendar is approved, the first day of school for students could be Aug. 26 or Sept. 8.
The invitation to participate in this Thought Exchange includes a brief overview of the proposal that uses a blended learning approach of in-person and online instruction. District administrators developed the plan using guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The schedule
Under the plan, district buildings will be closed each Monday to allow for intensive cleaning. On Mondays, students in grades K-5 will participate in a virtual real-time morning meeting with their teacher while students in grades 6-12 will receive virtual real-time instruction from their teachers.
Half the students in grades 1-12 will attend school for in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while the other half will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Kindergarten students and students with special needs will attend school for in-person instruction Tuesday through Friday. Student arrival and dismissal times will be 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for children in grades K-5 and 8 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. for children in grades 6-12.
When not attending in-person instruction, students will participate in remote online instruction and work on assignments connected to what they learn in the classroom. An intensive cleaning of each school will take place on Wednesday evening to prepare the buildings for students attending in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.
Health/safety protocols
During in-person instruction days, social distancing of students will be required on the school bus and in hallways, restrooms and cafeterias. Student seating will be arranged within classrooms to ensure distancing. Also, teachers in grades K-5 will travel between classrooms as needed, not the students.
Students will be required to wash or sanitize their hands as soon as they enter a classroom and every time they change classrooms at the secondary level. The sharing of materials will be limited and all desks and surfaces will be disinfected between each use. Instruction on proper hygiene practices will be provided at all grade levels.
Staff members will be required to wear face shields or coverings at all times during the in-person instruction day. Students will be required to wear masks on the bus and during hallway transitions. They are also encouraged to wear masks during other portions of the school day.
Technology
Under the plan, all students in grades K-2 will be assigned an iPad to keep at home and to use on remote learning days. Students in grades 3-5 will be assigned a laptop to keep at home for the same reason. Students in grades 6-12 will be assigned a laptop that will travel back and forth between home and school as needed.
Rather than participate in blended learning, families may elect to enroll their students in the school district’s cyber program at no cost.
