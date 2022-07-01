South Middleton School District seeks applicants for upcoming board vacancy

Residents interested in serving on the South Middleton School Board have until 3 p.m. July 21, to submit a letter of application to the board secretary.

Effective July 22, a vacancy will exist on the board with the departure of Bill Hartman. Board members accepted his resignation during the June 20 regular meeting.

State law requires the remaining board members to appoint a replacement for Hartman within 30 days of the vacancy taking effect. The person appointed will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when winners of the next municipal election will take office.

Applicants vacancy must be at least 18, of “good moral character” and a resident of South Middleton School District for at least a year.

The letter of application must include the applicant’s address, home and work telephone numbers, a resume and a statement of the reasons the person desires to serve on the board.

Letters must be mailed, emailed or hand carried by the deadline to the board secretary at 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. The email address is schoolboard@smsd.us.

The board intends to appoint a person to fill the vacancy during its next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 1, in the board room of the district administrative wing in the Iron Forge Elementary School.

“I would suspect that the board president [Brad Group] would want to conduct interviews that night and then seat somebody right at the meeting,” Superintendent James Estep said.

Estep said Hartman decided to resign because he could no longer make the full time commitment he felt the seat deserves.

“When Bill asked when he should date the resignation, I suggested sometime in July,” Estep said. “I didn’t want to have to schedule a special July meeting.”

It has been the practice not to schedule meetings in July because that’s the month many board members take vacation. “Trying to get everybody back would have been difficult,” Estep said.

Hartman will be the eighth person to leave the board in the last 12 months. The turnover this past year is almost four times the statewide average of 2.2 new school directors per election cycle.

In early August, the board appointed Group to replace Edyie Rob who died in a traffic accident on July 2, 2021. Three months later, on Nov. 2, Group defeated a write-in candidate to win a two-year seat on the board.

Since then, Group has been named board president to serve until the next reorganization meeting in early December. While new to an elected position, Group retired in late June 2021 after 35 years as an elementary school teacher during which he held leadership positions with the South Middleton Education Association, the local teacher’s union.

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, a grassroots movement of parents and residents pooled their support behind four newcomers to the board — Eric Berry, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. Sworn in as board members on Dec. 6, they replaced four incumbents who opted not to seek reelection.

Fourteen days later, on Dec. 14, Terry Draper and Tony Lucido were appointed to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned. Of the six board members who took office in December, only Draper had prior board experience.

South Middleton School District started 2022 with only Hartman and Bethanne Sellers as the remaining hold-outs from the prior board. With the departure of Hartman, that leaves only Sellers.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

