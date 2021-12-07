South Middleton School District seeks applicants for two vacant seats on school board

Residents interested in serving on the South Middleton School Board have until 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 to submit a letter of application to the board secretary.

Effective Friday, two vacancies will exist on the board with the departure of Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz. Board members accepted their resignations during a planning meeting Monday.

Applicants for each vacancy must be at least 18, of "good moral character" and a resident of the South Middleton School District for at least a year.

The letter of application must include the applicant’s address, home and work telephone numbers, current resume and a statement of the reasons the person desires to serve on the school board.

Letters must be mailed, emailed or hand carried by the deadline to the board secretary at 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

State law requires the remaining board members to appoint replacements for Knouse and Meikrantz within 30 days of the vacancies taking effect. The people appointed will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when the winners of the next municipal election will take office.

The administration and the board intend to appoint the replacements during the Monday, Dec. 20 board meeting, Board President Brad Group said.

“Depending on how many people express interest, we will figure out a time to start ahead of the Dec. 20 meeting to run a public round of short interviews of each candidate,” Superintendent James Estep said Monday.

South Middleton School Board meetings typically start around 7 p.m. The plan is to schedule an earlier start time once the logistics are worked out.

Each applicant will be asked the same set of three to five questions, Estep said. “If we pick the right questions to ask, you [the board members] should have a good idea of how you are going to feel about voting for a candidate.”

The Pennsylvania School Board Association has lists of standard questions to ask prospective board members, Estep said. He plans to forward a few of the questions to board members for their review.

During the meeting Monday, a local resident asked if the board would consider questions that district parents would like to ask of applicants for the vacant seats.

Meikrantz recommended that parents email their suggestions to the board. “As someone who went through a public interview, those questions are typically decided on ahead of time,” she said.

During the meeting Monday, board member Bethanne Sellers suggested the administration include language in the vacancy notice that gives applicants an idea of the time commitment involved in serving on the school board.

The notice reads that school board members attend at least two formal meetings per month, serve on committees and attend executive sessions or special voting meetings.

Prior to its planning meeting Monday, the South Middleton board held its annual reorganization meeting during which Group was elected board president by an unanimous vote.

Group thanked board members for their vote of confidence. “I will be relying on the individual skill sets that all of you bring to the table going forward as we work together to take on the next challenges,” Group said.

During the meeting, four new board members were sworn into office — Democrat Robin Scherer and Republicans Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Eric Berry. They took the place of four incumbents who did not seek reelection.

Scherer was elected to serve as board vice president by a 6-3 vote. Those voting against her were Knouse, Sellers and Bill Hartman.

