South Middleton School District seeks $2 million grant from Cumberland County

South Middleton School District has submitted an application to Cumberland County for a $2 million pandemic recovery grant.

The county has made $46.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available in the form of grants ranging from a minimum of $50,000 up to a maximum of $2 million each.

Businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations have until July 1 to apply online for a grant to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

If approved, the school district will use the grant to renovate restrooms at Boiling Springs High School, purchase and install upgraded security cameras at all its buildings and follow through on the acquisition of five acres adjoining the south side of the main campus.

Of the $2 million, an estimated $825,000 has been requested to renovate two sets of boy/girl restrooms, Superintendent James Estep said. He added the work would involve gutting each restroom and replacing all the tilework, fixtures and plumbing.

If the district gets enough grant money, it could potentially renovate an additional set of restrooms, said Ryan Frey, supervisor of buildings and grounds.

Another $800,000 has been requested to replace cameras at each school and the district maintenance building with upgraded equipment that offers greater coverage and higher quality images, Estep said.

Three of the four district schools share the main campus location – Boiling Springs High School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and Iron Forge Elementary School with its district administrative wing. The maintenance building is located across the parking lot from the high school. Only the W.G. Rice Elementary School is at a different location along Rt. 34 north of Mount Holly Springs.

In late April, South Middleton School Board voted 8-1 to approve the purchase of five acres currently owned by Joseph F. Fay Jr. and Paula L. Fay. Terry Draper cast the only no vote for a contract that locks the district into buying the property at 327 W. First St. for $325,000 in July 2024.

South Middleton has requested money from the county grant cover the full amount of the land purchase, Estep said. He added, if approved, the grant could ease some of the stress on district finances by reducing the amount of money transferred each year from the general fund to shore up and sustain the capital reserve fund.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. This legislation includes $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has gathered input on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The sources include input from focus groups, a public survey process and networking by staff members in various county departments.

Officials used this input to formulate the following primary goals for the balance of the ARPA funds:

• Improve the physical and mental health of county residents directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

• Revitalize Cumberland County communities negatively impacted by COVID-19.

• Restore and deliver government services impeded, delayed or canceled by COVID-19.

Applicants can apply for grants online at www.ccpa.net/CCRG. Those with questions or who need assistance in completing an application can send their questions and contact information to renewcumberland@ccpa.net.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

