South Middleton School District resets in forming 'balanced' committee to tackle diversity in schools

The dividing line went right through the middle of the boyhood home of Dieter Rollfinke.
A native of Austria, he used his own life to illustrate the importance of a new initiative underway in South Middleton School District.
“It’s for the benefit of all of our students to get this exposure,” Rollfinke said. “I don’t understand why some of us are afraid if our sons, daughters and grandchildren are exposed to diversity and inclusion.”
He was among the dozens of local residents who gathered Wednesday in the Boiling Springs High School auditorium for the second of three meetings designed to shape the formation of a future steering committee to guide the initiative going forward. The third meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the same auditorium.
Choice of districts
“In my opinion, we should actually welcome such instruction,” Rollfinke added. “When our children leave the high school and enter the larger society, they will increasingly confront a more diverse society. They would have to function in that society.”
Born in Europe, he came to the United States as a 13-year-old boy in 1955. “I ended up in the suburbs of New York City,” he said. “The dividing line between two school districts went right through the house. Initially I was sent to the first school district, which was lily white – 100% in fact. It was almost all Protestants and a few Catholics. After a week there, I was suddenly told ‘You belong in the neighboring school district,’ so I was transferred to the school district next door.”
While the first school district was predominantly white, the second school district had a diverse mix of whites, Blacks and Latinos.
“In retrospect, I was overjoyed that I ended up at the second school district and not the first one,” Rollfinke said. “In 1956, the white majority elected an African American student council president over the objections of some of our teachers and parents. I thought it was an incredible accomplishment.
“This country is a wonderful country and we are all proud of it,” he added. “But like other nations, this country is not perfect. It has certain problems. There is no doubt in my mind that we still have a great deal of systemic racism. ... Just because we acknowledge the existence of systemic racism does not mean that any one of us is a racist.”
Balanced committee
Alex Smith, district director of student services, presided over the meeting Wednesday in which he and a panel of building principals answered questions from the audience.
The plan going forward is to develop criteria to select students, parents and residents drawn from a diverse cross-section of South Middleton Township, Smith said. He added efforts will be made to reach out to minority families to make sure their perspective is represented on the committee.
An earlier attempt by the district to incorporate greater diversity and inclusivity was challenged by residents concerned about the lack of parental involvement in the process. That approach involved a consultant hired to advise a committee of teachers and administrators.
“We paused ... We reset ... It got us here,” Smith said, referring to the three public meetings. “We’re still going to continue this work, but we want to make sure we do our due diligence. We are now recognizing that we need to bring in our community stakeholders and parents at a much earlier stage. The hope is to have a balanced, well represented committee to chart a new course to address the unique needs of all of our children in the hope that we can have the shared goal that all feel welcome, safe and included.”
What about her?
Seated in the back of the auditorium, Julie White was ready to present a case of how the district needs to have a balance that welcomes her child’s point of view. It’s unusual for her daughter to procrastinate on a classroom assignment.
“I was asking why her work was not getting done,” White recalled a conversation last year with the Yellow Breeches Middle School student.
“She said ‘Mom, it goes against everything that I believe and I have no other choice but to read these articles,” White told The Sentinel during an interview prior to the start of Wednesday’s meeting.
White cited as an example the topic of abortion. While the assignment included an extensive list of pro-choice literature, the pro-life perspective was lacking, along with the idea of abstinence.
When White suggested sending an email to the teacher, her daughter begged her not to do it because she was afraid voicing disagreement could result in a lower grade.
White came to the meeting Wednesday concerned that her daughter was being indoctrinated and unduly influenced by the personal biases of district teachers.
Denny Clepper is the retired principal of the W.G. Rice Elementary School. He suggested that the district update the board policy that allows parents to excuse their children from classroom lessons on the grounds of religion.
The district needs to broaden this policy to include political and other ideology, Clepper said. In response, middle school principal Jesse White said any changes to the policy would need to be discussed with school board members.
One goal of the committee is to find a common ground that defines what diversity and inclusivity means for South Middleton and its students, Smith said. He added this consensus could then be put to use in the selection of resource material and the development of best practices.
“It’s part of the work of the committee to try to examine what we are currently doing and what our practices currently look like,” said Tricia Reed, principal of Iron Forge Elementary School.
