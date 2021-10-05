South Middleton School District receives $15,000 grant to help homeless and transient students

In spring 2021, 15 students in the district fit that description compared to three in 2018, Smith said. It’s hard to say whether the five-fold increase was due to greater efficiency by the school district in identifying students or actual economic and social conditions, he said.

“I believe we are doing better at identifying students who have home insecurities,” Smith said Monday. “We have a social worker who can take a deeper dive into family situations and have an understanding of all the factors and components that can lead to these insecurities. She is going to have a major role in determining how this [grant] money is going to be allocated.”

There are no plans to use money from the $15,000 grant to fund the social worker position, Smith said. Instead, that expense will come out of the district’s general fund budget.

In May, Smith cautioned against the use of COVID relief money or short-term grants to fund what should be a long-term position.

“What we are trying to put into place are not Band-Aids to resolve some learning loss or mental health needs,” Smith said. “We are trying to establish a system that is pervasive K-12 so that when students have needs, there is support for them.”