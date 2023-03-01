With just over three months to go before final approval, South Middleton School District is projecting a $1.65 million shortfall in its 2023-24 budget.

Director of Business and Operations Tina Darchicourt briefed the school board Monday on revenue estimated at $44,257,923 compared to expenditures at $45,908,272.

“We’re hoping to close the gap,” she said during a phone interview Wednesday. “We’re still early in the budget. We’re gathering information.”

Typically, the board approves a preliminary budget in May followed by final approval in June. A fiscal plan must be finalized before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.

The board has authority under Act 1 to increase the real estate tax up to 4.1%. Even if it opts for the maximum, it would only generate about $966,195 in new revenue leaving a projected shortfall of $684,154 in the general fund budget, Darchicourt said.

During the briefing, she presented a scenario where the board could approve a 0.4845-mil tax hike from the current rate of 11.8177 mils to a proposed rate of 12.3022.

Based on the median property value for the district, the owner of a home assessed at $206,000 could expect to pay an additional $99.80 per year.

Since her last briefing in mid-January, district administrators have reviewed building level/department level budgets with school principals and subject area supervisors.

Administrators also updated salary schedules to include new hires and to remove employees who have resigned or retired, Darchicourt said. They also established long-range plans for cycling through technology, facility upkeep, vehicle maintenance and athletic uniform purchases, she said.

Initial funding requests totaled $47,020,577 and included proposals to hire five new teachers, six new athletic coaches, one safety/security specialist and two full-time and three part-time support staffers.

Following the line-by-line review, the administration cut about $1.1 million in expenses through reduced contract services, reduced software and technology equipment costs and a restructured replacement schedule, Darchicourt said. The revised staffing requests now stand at two new teachers, two part-time support staff, five coaches and the safety/security specialist.

Darchicourt identified the following increases that are impacting the 2023-24 budget:

Salaries and benefit — $1,183,664

Special education — $828,445

Student devices — $450,000

English/Language Arts curriculum resources — $350,000

Cyber charter school — $99,426

Facilities/equipment services — $95,000

Building furniture — $80,000

Utilities — $61,000

Also, board members recently floated $10 million in bonds for building improvements, mostly to Yellow Breeches Middle School. As a result, the district can expect to pay $403,128 more in debt service payments in 2023-24.

