South Middleton School District plans to restructure its diversity, inclusion committee

“I’m not from Boiling Springs,” Rowe added. “I moved here six years ago. I’m raising my kids here. I understand our need to include everyone. I come from one of the most diverse cities in the world, but inequality goes both ways.”

What parents want is a fair and balanced approach that encourages diversity and inclusion, but not at the expense of different viewpoints, Rowe said. “I’m open to anything you got. I believe in all of this. I believe in everyone having equal say, equal opportunity. All of our children understanding that there are differences ... respecting opinions ... feeling safe to ask questions.”

In response, Strine said his administration plans to work toward improving communications and to make the restructured committee as inclusive as possible.

“We need to look for the common ground among all people,” he told parents Monday. “That’s what I would like to do for the district. There’s a lot of talk about freethinking, but if you’re unwilling to listen to other people’s thoughts, you are arguing against that. We must think and critically assess who we are, what we are and where we want our kids to be. We all want to better prepare our students for the world outside Boiling Springs. That starts with a common ground.”