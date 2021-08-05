South Middleton School District plans to keep its masking options open

South Middleton School Board decided Monday not to rule out the possibility that students may be required to wear masks next school year depending on the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.
Resident Douglas Miller called on board members to go against a mandate and instead leave the decision on whether to mask a student to the parents or guardians.
Miller timed his request to a board agenda item on the district health and safety plan for 2021-22. Board members voted 6-1 to approve the plan that includes protocols on when and where to wear masks.
To make his case, Miller cited examples of what he characterized as conflicting statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci and experts from the National Institutes of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What should be obvious is that the messaging has been all over the place for the last year and a half,” Miller said. “It’s difficult to keep up with the narrative.
“At this point, I trust more the collective wisdom of the parents and guardians in this district than any politician or bureaucrat,” he said. “Please commit to letting parents and guardians make these decisions. Let’s get back to the focus of education for our children.”
Prior to the vote, board vice president John Greenbaum provided context from the board perspective.
“Everybody is aware the situation with the pandemic is ever and rapidly changing,” he said. “It says in bold [print] in the health and safety plan that it’s subject to change based on changing pandemic conditions and changing guidance from state, federal and local health officials.
“When this plan was developed a month ago, we were hopeful the vaccination rates in our community and country would be higher than they currently are,” Greenbaum said. “We were hopeful that the downward trajectory of the virus would continue. That is not the case.”
In the lead-up to the vote Monday, board members received emails from parents concerned that their elementary school children can’t be vaccinated at this point, Greenbaum said. “We’ve also heard from a percentage of our population who are in favor of masking. We’re going to be monitoring these health conditions very closely.”
Board member Jonathan Still said board members represent a broad cross-section of the South Middleton community. “We’re not going to please everybody,” he said. “We hear the most from the two ends of the bell curve.”
On one end, there are outspoken advocates for caution who believe instruction should not be in-person until COVID-19 and its variants are gone, Still said. On the other end, there are people who believe that the pandemic is a complete hoax, he said.
“There is everywhere in between in our district in terms of how they feel,” Still said. “I understand there are very loud voices on either side. Many have threatened to pull their kids out of the district. By and large, we are trying to meet the requests, the requirements, the needs and health and safety of the majority of that bell curve.”
To accomplish that goal, the district will continue to rely of local health professionals and the guidance of state and federal agencies, Still said. “They know more. ... We are laymen. We see that nothing is black and white. Everything is gray, and it is in the gray area that decisions are made. We have to continue to recognize that and understand that we are all trying to do the best with imperfect information.”
Resident Eric Berry disagreed with Still.
“It’s not gray,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that people say is gray when it’s not. There’s either doing the right thing or not doing the right thing.
“As far as following state and federal guidelines, I’ll tell you right now that if the CDC told me the sky was blue, I would question whether it was true or not,” Berry said. “They pretty much have lost a lot of credibility, so why rely on people that are not credible?
“If you care about the mental state of children and their physical health, get them out of the mask,” Berry told school board members. “It doesn’t matter if all the districts in the country say we are going to mask our kids up, you need to do the right thing and not do it here. It doesn’t matter if a majority of people are doing something else. Sometimes the majority will not do the right thing.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.