South Middleton School District plans to keep its masking options open

“There is everywhere in between in our district in terms of how they feel,” Still said. “I understand there are very loud voices on either side. Many have threatened to pull their kids out of the district. By and large, we are trying to meet the requests, the requirements, the needs and health and safety of the majority of that bell curve.”

To accomplish that goal, the district will continue to rely of local health professionals and the guidance of state and federal agencies, Still said. “They know more. ... We are laymen. We see that nothing is black and white. Everything is gray, and it is in the gray area that decisions are made. We have to continue to recognize that and understand that we are all trying to do the best with imperfect information.”

Resident Eric Berry disagreed with Still.

“It’s not gray,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that people say is gray when it’s not. There’s either doing the right thing or not doing the right thing.

“As far as following state and federal guidelines, I’ll tell you right now that if the CDC told me the sky was blue, I would question whether it was true or not,” Berry said. “They pretty much have lost a lot of credibility, so why rely on people that are not credible?

“If you care about the mental state of children and their physical health, get them out of the mask,” Berry told school board members. “It doesn’t matter if all the districts in the country say we are going to mask our kids up, you need to do the right thing and not do it here. It doesn’t matter if a majority of people are doing something else. Sometimes the majority will not do the right thing.”

