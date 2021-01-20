South Middleton School District mourns loss of its technology supervisor to cancer

South Middleton School District is mourning the loss of Thomas Francis Steele III, district supervisor of technology and technology support.
Steele, 32, of Wrightsville, York County, died on Jan. 8 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following a 17-month battle with cancer. His death is not connected to COVID-19, school board president Liz Knouse said.
“The district lost a wonderful person and a diligent employee,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said Tuesday. “The Tom I remember was a happy friend to all.”
In a statement read during a school board meeting Tuesday night, Strine described Steele as possessing genuine warmth, an uncompromising belief in others and an unwavering commitment to family and friends.
“Tom was bright, logical and systematic in his thinking,” Strine said. “He worked with passion, integrity and energy.”
Steele held the position of supervisor for about two years.
The school board remembered Steele with a moment of silence, followed by comments from Strine who said a GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Tom’s wife, Stephanie Steele, and son, Noah.
Tom’s sister-in-law Katelyn Coleman organized the online fundraiser to help the family with funeral and medical expenses and to set up a college fund for the child.
“From the beginning, Tom knew battling cancer was not going to be easy and he wasn’t a ‘typical’ cancer patient,” Coleman wrote in a description posted on GoFundMe. “Yet he selflessly pushed forward and tried many different treatments, all for his family.”
The battle began in August 2019 when Steele was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After a month of treatment at Johns Hopkins, he and his wife were told that his cancer was not responding to the normal treatment regimen, Coleman wrote.
“His cancer journey included some forward progress and many setbacks,” Coleman wrote. Steele first reached remission in January 2020 but relapsed a month later. In June, he underwent a stem cell transplant.
“Despite the almost daily doctor appointments, Tom continued to make memories with his family through movie nights, walks around the block, and time together boating on the river,” Coleman wrote. “Unfortunately, Tom relapsed in August and battled Graft vs. Host Disease of the stomach, as well as the cancer. He was a participant in a CAR-T trial at the University of Pennsylvania, but the cancer took over before he could begin that trial, soon after the year 2021 began.”
Steele died around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. The York Daily Record published an obituary from Jan. 10 through 12 that included biographical information.
Steele was born on Sept. 29, 1988 in Langhorne, Bucks County. He was the student class president at York Catholic High School in 2007 and a York College graduate. In life, he developed a love for computers and developed his skills as the information technology director at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in East York.
Steele enjoyed sharing his faith and spending time with family. He carried on the tradition of owning a boat and enjoyed taking his family and friends out on boating adventures.
Aside from GoFundMe, memorial donations can be made to his church and to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
