South Middleton School District mourns death of technology supervisor to cancer

Tom’s sister-in-law Katelyn Coleman organized the online fundraiser to help the family with funeral and medical expenses and to set up a college fund for the child.

“From the beginning, Tom knew battling cancer was not going to be easy and he wasn’t a ‘typical’ cancer patient,” Coleman wrote in a description posted on GoFundMe. “Yet he selflessly pushed forward and tried many different treatments, all for his family.”

The battle began in August 2019 when Steele was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After a month of treatment at Johns Hopkins, he and his wife were told that his cancer was not responding to the normal treatment regimen, Coleman wrote.

“His cancer journey included some forward progress and many setbacks,” Coleman wrote. Steele first reached remission in January 2020 but relapsed a month later. In June, he underwent a stem cell transplant.