South Middleton School District might seek Act 1 exception to cover special education costs

South Middleton School Board could vote next Monday to seek an Act 1 exception to help close a projected budget deficit of about $1.6 million for 2022-23.

Specifically, board members may consider approval of a preliminary budget as an early step in the process to seek an exception to account for an increase in special education costs.

If approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the exception would allow the district to levy a tax hike above its 3.4% maximum allowable increase under Act 1.

Approving a preliminary budget next Monday does not commit board members to a future tax increase, said Tina Darchicourt, district director of business and operations.

Rather, the Education Department has a timeline that requires each district seeking an exception to take an early look at its budget in case the additional levy needs to go before voters in the form of a referendum.

“We are meeting a timeline right now,” Superintendent Jim Estep said last week. “What we are doing is prepping school board members to have options available to them.”

Under the timeline, South Middleton is forced to make assumptions on expenditures and revenue trends before more solid information is available.

For example, the Feb. 7 vote on the preliminary budget will come before Gov. Tom Wolf is scheduled to release his proposed education budget for 2022-23 that outlines his requests for basic education and special education subsidies for each school district.

Even if Wolf asks for an increase in support to public school districts, it could take months for state lawmakers to decide whether to approve or amend the requests. Meanwhile, South Middleton School District has to follow through and adopt a final budget by the end of June.

Darchicourt is recommending the school board approve the preliminary budget with the understanding that the fiscal plan is bound to change in the lead-up to final adoption as more information on trends becomes available.

“We will be adjusting the budget throughout the spring,” she told board members. “We will have several additional presentations before we are ready to finalize it.”

As it stands now, the district budget for 2022-23 has a projected deficit of about $1,609,973 with expenditures of about $41,483,401 over revenue of about $39,878,428.

The 3.4% maximum tax increase under Act 1 would yield about $753,955 in revenue reducing the projected deficit to about $851,018, Darchicourt said. Based on her calculations, the district may have a case to increase the tax hike beyond 3.4% to offset about $786,235 in special education costs. That would reduce the projected deficit to about $64,783.

The next step for Darchicourt and her business office is to collect departmental and building level budgets before reviewing budget requests with administrators.

The next budget presentation before school board members is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

