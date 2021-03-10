South Middleton School District may establish its own in-house K-5 cyber school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District administrators outlined the proposal to board members Monday during a budget committee meeting. No official vote was taken. Board members had questions about the timing of the request and its long-term impact on the district bottom-line.

A decision on the in-house academy could hinge on cyber enrollment projections that could only be known after parents have a clear understanding of the district’s intentions for 2021-22, vice president John Greenbaum said.

The district should announce, possibly as early as April, whether it plans to reopen next fall to a fully in-person instructional model, Greenbaum said. He said this would give parents plenty of notice to make an informed decision.

Board President Liz Knouse asked what would happen to the positions if enrollment projections deem an in-house academy impractical. Superintendent Matthew Strine said the assistant principal and special education teacher position could be absorbed by anticipated retirements in the coming years.

In reviewing the budget, Weber said South Middleton is eligible for a $1.7 million ESSERS III grant under the proposed $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package currently under review by Congress.