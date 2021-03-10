South Middleton School District may establish its own in-house K-5 cyber school

South Middleton School District unveiled a proposal Monday to use COVID relief grant money to launch an in-house virtual learning academy for grades K-5 starting the 2021-22 school year.
The district currently offers a Bubbler academy cyber option for local families through a contract with the Capital Area Online Learning Association of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
If approved by the school board, the proposal would move Bubbler academy students in grades K-5 from the CAOLA program to a program that uses South Middleton teachers and curriculum.
The goal is not only to retain the 104 elementary students enrolled in the Bubbler academy, but to return to South Middleton some of the 55 students enrolled in out-of-district cyber charter schools.
“We feel creating this virtual academy would better educate those students and bring them back as Bubblers,” said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations. “We know we have to provide some support with that.”
Enacted by the federal government on Dec. 27, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act provided $53.4 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — or ESSERS II — Fund.
South Middleton has been approved for a $796,527 ESSERS II grant, which it plans to use to pay for four new positions to support its in-house virtual learning academy. The positions would be an assistant principal, a special education teacher, a social worker and a technology help desk support person.
District administrators outlined the proposal to board members Monday during a budget committee meeting. No official vote was taken. Board members had questions about the timing of the request and its long-term impact on the district bottom-line.
A decision on the in-house academy could hinge on cyber enrollment projections that could only be known after parents have a clear understanding of the district’s intentions for 2021-22, vice president John Greenbaum said.
The district should announce, possibly as early as April, whether it plans to reopen next fall to a fully in-person instructional model, Greenbaum said. He said this would give parents plenty of notice to make an informed decision.
Board President Liz Knouse asked what would happen to the positions if enrollment projections deem an in-house academy impractical. Superintendent Matthew Strine said the assistant principal and special education teacher position could be absorbed by anticipated retirements in the coming years.
In reviewing the budget, Weber said South Middleton is eligible for a $1.7 million ESSERS III grant under the proposed $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package currently under review by Congress.
Though federal authorities have yet to specify permitted uses and a timeline for ESSERS III spending, it is conceivable that some of that money could be used to support the virtual learning academy.
Board member Denise MacIvor asked what would be the long-term financial burden on the district and its taxpayers after the grant money runs out. “I would like to know how much you are projecting in salaries and benefits,” she asked Weber. There were no dollar figures attached to the proposed staffing changes in the budget presentation Monday.
Budget projections show that South Middleton may have to spend $2 million next year in tuition payments to out-of-district cyber charter schools. One goal of the in-house academy is to bring those students back to the district to avoid having to pay those costs. ESSERS grant money cannot be used to offset money lost to the cyber charter schools, Weber said.
Strine sees the in-house virtual learning academy as a long-term investment in what would be needed in the future.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.